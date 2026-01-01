Connect on the go with our
hotspot data plans.
Mobile Hotspot plans.
Portable Mobile Hotspot devices create a secure Wi-Fi network to connect your
devices at home or on-the-go.
Premium
Includes
150 GB premium mobile hotspot data
5G Ultra Wideband data
5G and 4G LTE data
Premium streaming quality
Pro
Includes
100 GB premium mobile hotspot data
5G Ultra Wideband data
5G and 4G LTE data
Premium streaming quality
Plus
Includes
50 GB premium mobile hotspot data
5G Ultra Wideband data
5G and 4G LTE data
Premium streaming quality
Essential
Includes
15 GB premium mobile hotspot data
5G Ultra Wideband data
5G and 4G LTE data
Premium streaming quality
Check out other connected device plans.
Smartwatch data plans
Stay connected, even when your phone stays home.Learn more
Tablet data plans
Stream shows, play games or even work from your tablet when you’re out.Learn more
Laptop data plans
Ditch public Wi-Fi and get a fast, secure connection for your computer.Learn more
Connected car data plans
Enjoy a reliable connection on the road.Learn more
Security data plans
Keep an eye on what matters—even when it’s outside your home Wi-Fi range.Learn more
Additional information
about hotspots
How to use Wi-Fi calling and mobile hotspots
Mobile hotspot devices and plans to help you stay connected on the go
Hotspots: A comprehensive guide
Learn the ins and outs of using mobile hotspots, different hotspot data plans and how to get the best deal on your planLearn more
Phone plan?
Home internet plan?
We’ve got you covered.
Unlimited phone plans with Mobile Hotspot data.
Cell phone plans with hotspot offerings.Learn more
Prepaid Hotspot plans.
With Verizon prepaid, you pay ahead for the service you want each month.Learn more
Verizon Home Internet plans.
Verizon Home Internet is a great alternative for hotspots at home.Learn more
Have more questions
on hotspots?
We’ve got answers.
What is a mobile hotspot device?
Unlike the built-in Mobile Hotspot feature or app in your smartphone or tablet, a mobile hotspot device (e.g., Verizon Jetpack, Inseego MiFi, etc.) is a separate device that lets you wirelessly share your Verizon network connection with other Wi-Fi capable devices.
Where can I buy a mobile hotspot device?
You can visit our online store to shop for mobile hotspot devices.
What do I need to use a mobile hotspot device?
Besides the mobile hotspot device, you also need:
- An eligible plan on which to activate the mobile hotspot device
- A strong signal to our network
- The wall charger and USB cable that comes with the mobile hotspot to use when its battery needs to be recharged
- For USB-Tethered Mode* - The micro USB or USB-C cable that came with the mobile hotspot device and a compatible device to connect it to
*Not available on all mobile hotspot devices.
Can I get extra Mobile Hotspot data for my connected device if I need it?
Yes. If you run out of Mobile Hotspot data, you can add a Data Boost:
- Unlimited* and Unlimited Plus plans for connected tablets - Each Data Boost gives an extra 5 GB of 5G Ultra Wideband / 5G / 4G LTE data for Mobile Hotspot use.
- Essential, Plus, Pro and Premium plans for mobile hotspot devices - Each Data Boost gives an extra 5 GB of 4G LTE / 5G or 5G Ultra Wideband data for Mobile Hotspot use.
Each Data Boost is $35 (tax may apply). You can add up to 5 Data Boosts per line, per bill cycle through Customer Service or My Verizon.
Visit our Data Boosts FAQs to learn more.
*More Unlimited and Unlimited 1.0 tablet plans (available prior to 8/14/25) are no longer available to add to your account.
What plan can I get for vacation homes, boats, RVs or if my home internet service is slow?
Our Pro and Premium plans for mobile hotspot devices and USB modems offer our largest monthly premium data amounts, along with premium streaming and access to the 5G Ultra Wideband network.
These plans especially suit you if:
- Your home or vacation home's broadband service is slow or unreliable, or service isn't available.
- You want to be connected when you're away in an RV, motor home or on a boat.
Important: Mobile hotspot devices are different from the mobile hotspot app or built-in feature in smartphones and tablets. Visit our Mobile hotspot feature and app FAQs to learn more about mobile hotspot app and feature data use.
Why would I want to use a mobile hotspot device instead of my smartphone or tablet's mobile hotspot feature or app?
These are reasons to consider using a mobile hotspot device instead of your smartphone or tablet:
- Battery life – A mobile hotspot device has its own battery so won't drain the battery on your smartphone or tablet.
- Flexibility – If you're sharing your network connection with others, you can leave the mobile hotspot device behind for them to continue using instead of your smartphone or tablet.
- Convenience – When you have a mobile hotspot device, you can use a phone that's not HD voice-capable at the same time you're using your mobile hotspot.
- Privacy – If your smartphone is being used as a mobile hotspot you have to stay within 30 feet of the devices connected to it. But not if you're using a mobile hotspot device.
- Connect more devices - Most mobile hotspot devices allow you to connect 10-15 Wi-Fi devices, depending on the model.