Your home internet options will depend on what's available at your address and what best suits your needs.

If Verizon Fios is available at your location, select the plan that best meets your needs:

300 Mbps: More than enough bandwidth for the average household—you can easily stream (including 4K video), game and make video calls on multiple devices at once.

500 Mbps: Download full-length movies in minutes or immerse yourself in online virtual reality games.

1 Gig or 2 Gig: Enjoy even lower latency and less lag, with enough bandwidth for any activity and lots of connected devices.

Once you've chosen your plan, you can order online or visit a store. If you need help, you can use the customer service chat in the corner of your screen or call 800-837-4966.