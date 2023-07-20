Your internet service is a monthly bill. Make sure you're getting the best deal for you.

Are you looking for a deal on home internet? Start by lowering your bill. Home internet is one of those things that we all take for granted, but it's actually a pretty big expense. And if you have more than one person in your house, it can get expensive fast! Luckily there are ways to trim your monthly bill and save money while still getting the internet service you need. Here are some of the best ways to lower your internet bill:

1. Explore a cheaper internet plan Take a look at your actual internet usage and see whether your current plans meet your needs. If not, upgrading may qualify you for a promotional price or save you money on equipment rental fees. Alternately, if you find you're paying for more internet than you need, you may be able to change the plan you're in for a lower monthly fee. When doing your cost analysis, be sure to include all the information related to your account. For example, your current plan may offer additional perks that taken together give you more value for the money. (To see what plans and offers are available to your home, enter your address on our home internet hub.)

2. Buy your own router If you're getting hit with extra fees every month because they charge you for renting their router, then it's time to take matters into your own hands and buy yourself the router you really want. You'll save on monthly fees and have more choice. If you're looking for a great value from your router, the Verizon router can be purchased for a flat rate and features Wi-Fi 6E technology, the next-generation wireless standard that provides much higher data rates and increased capacity – almost 3 times faster than Wi-Fi 5. But the Verizon Router offers much more than just a simple speed boost. Its Wi-Fi 6E can connect multiple devices at once with increased range, improved power efficiency and enhanced security.

3. Use a hotspot If you're paying too much for data usage, then why not try using a hotspot instead? You can use this device to connect multiple devices at once— even while streaming videos. Hotspots have the advantage that they can travel with you. So if you're on the go, and hate paying for an internet connection when you travel, a hotspot might be your answer. Additionally, you can buy a mobile hotspot plan from Verizon to power your mobile hotspot and set-up a private connection for all your connected devices. Wondering why you shouldn't rely only on your smartphone's built-in hotspot? There are multiple reasons to consider using a mobile hotspot device instead of your smartphone or tablet: Battery life - A mobile hotspot device has its own battery so won't drain the battery on your smartphone or tablet.

Flexibility - If you're sharing your network connection with others, you can leave the mobile hotspot device behind for them to continue using instead of your smartphone or tablet.

Convenience - When you have a mobile hotspot device, you can use a phone that's not HD voice-capable at the same time you're using your mobile hotspot.

Privacy - If your smartphone is being used as a mobile hotspot you have to stay within 30 feet of the devices connected to it. But not if you're using a mobile hotspot device.

Connect more devices - Most mobile hotspot devices allow you to connect 10-15 Wi-Fi devices, depending on the model.

4. Bundle with other services—like TV or phone—to save even more money Often home internet packages will bundle other services such as programming and home phone service to get a lower price overall. This can save you a bundle every month, depending on what types of plans you choose. With FiosTV, for example, you can combine home internet and TV options to only pay for what you really want. Pick the package that works for you. There are no surcharges, broadcast, regional sports network fees.

5. Bundle your home internet services with your cell phone service Many providers of home internet are affiliated with cell phone services as well. If you get your services all from the same provider, you can lower your monthly fees.

6. Look into autopay Check with your provider about their autopay options to see if they'll give you a discount for paying automatically every month (and make sure not to pay any extra fees by setting up autopay in advance).

7. Look into subsidies If you qualify for subsidies and low-cost options, don't hesitate to take advantage of them. The Federal government considers internet and phone services to be essential services and may offer government subsidies to help cover them for low-income families.