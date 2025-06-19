Say hello to internet plans your way with myHome

Customize your home internet plans and check out the perks available including streaming, Whole-Home Wi-Fi and more with myHome at Verizon.

Reliable home internet is essential, making it virtually seamless to work and play across multiple devices at the same time under the same roof. Verizon has brought power and performance to home internet, giving people incredible flexibility in how they go online at home. Now, we’re bringing incredible flexibility to your plan, too, with myHome.



myHome is all about customization—with two simple steps to build your home internet plan by creating a personalized bundle from scratch. First, choose the speed you need. Then, pick only the perks you want. Or, you can pick from our Popular Plans that bundle home internet with pre-set perks. And with all these changes happening, rest assured some things are staying exactly the same for our internet plans—no hidden fees, no equipment charges and no unexpected price hikes are here to stay.

Let’s walk through what real choice and control mean when you switch to myHome.

Fios Home Internet plans: go online at the speed you need Fios Internet is a 100% fiber-optic network that delivers some of the fastest internet speeds to millions of homes. It uses fiber optics to transmit data at the speed of light, providing a fast internet connection and powerful bandwidth for multiple devices.



If “speed of light” wasn’t enough of a draw, Fios has four speed plans you can choose from, including 300 Mbps, 500 Mbps, 1 Gig and 2 Gig. Not every speed is available everywhere, so check what’s available to you.

Once you know what’s available in your area, you can build your plan from scratch. First, choose the speed that best fits your needs. Every plan includes a router rental and a price guarantee, though the length of the guarantee varies depending on the speed you choose. With Fios 1 Gig and 2 Gig, you’ll also get a Whole-Home Wi-Fi extender rental included. This helps you cover your home with Verizon’s strong, secure and reliable Wi-Fi in every room. If you choose a different speed, you can add a Wi-Fi extender after setup. Once you’ve chosen your Fios plan, then you can pick your perks. myHome gives you access to amazing perks at discounted prices, so you can add as many of the services and subscriptions you love and pay less for them.

Verizon 5G Home and LTE Home – internet plans without the cables If Fios isn’t available or right for you, Verizon 5G Home Internet and LTE Home Internet are high-performance internet options. They are supported by “fixed wireless access” (FWA) technology that uses radio waves—not underground cables—to deliver internet to your home.



Verizon 5G Home Internet is the first internet powered by Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband. Offering high capacity and low lag-time, you can binge-watch, game and work at the speed you need. LTE Home Internet is broadband internet service delivered via the Verizon 4G LTE wireless network. It’s offered in areas where other Verizon internet services aren’t available and still provides high-speed internet for your home.



Once you sign up for the home internet option available in your area, you can choose to create your own internet plan “a la carte.” If you’re in a 5G Home area, you can choose between three speed plans, 5G Home, 5G Home Plus, or 5G Home Ultimate. If you live in an area where LTE Home is available, you can choose between LTE Home or LTE Home Plus. Once you’ve chosen your plan, you can hand pick your perks. And since you’re calling the shots, you can add as many perks as you want. All 5G Home and LTE Home plans include a router rental and a locked-in price guarantee for 3-5 years, depending on which plan you choose, so your bill will always be what you expect it to be.

Bundle perks with your internet plan Lots of home internet services offer extras that end up being just, well, extraneous services that go unused. But with myHome, you can get a deal you actually want because you’re in control. When you customize your home internet plan, you can add as many perks as you want, so you only pay for what you need. From your favorite streaming subscriptions to shopping memberships, cloud storage and more, there's something for everyone with myHome.