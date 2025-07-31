Did you know that Verizon uses the same technology that provides your smartphone with fast, reliable data to deliver broadband internet to your home? It’s called fixed wireless access (FWA) or fixed wireless internet and—depending on where you live—it’s what powers some of Verizon’s home internet plans. FWA is helping people surf the web, work remotely and stream their favorite shows by bringing wireless technology to home internet access. In addition to speed and dependability, FWA has other great benefits that make it solid for home internet—especially in places where wired internet is unavailable or expensive. Read on to find out how FWA works, where it’s available and how Verizon 5G Home Internet or LTE Home Internet could enhance your home network.

FWA explained To better understand FWA, think of cellphone technology. When your smartphone isn't connected to Wi-Fi, it sends and receives data on a 4G LTE or 5G network through radio signals that travel to and from cell towers; that connection passes from tower to tower as you travel to provide a seamless experience. FWA uses the same technology, except that it's designed for use at a single location—like your home or a business. Instead of sending radio signals to your mobile device on the go, the cell tower sends the signal to a dedicated modem that’s stationary (hence the "fixed" name) at your home. From there, the signal runs through a home router just like any other internet connection, giving you Wi-Fi for all your connected devices. So you get high-speed, reliable internet without having to depend on fiber-optic or cable networks. Would you like to stay connected? Find out if Verizon Home Internet is available in your area.

Benefits of FWA as a home network FWA is quickly gaining popularity in the US for many good reasons. Here are some of the advantages it has over wired internet: It's affordable. Because FWA is powered by existing mobile infrastructure, it can be less expensive to install and maintain. Verizon makes it even more affordable with Mobile + Home discounts on your internet bill for customers who bundle their mobile and internet plans and enroll in Auto Pay.

Because FWA is powered by existing mobile infrastructure, it can be less expensive to install and maintain. Verizon makes it even more affordable with Mobile + Home discounts on your internet bill for customers who bundle their mobile and internet plans and enroll in Auto Pay. It's easy to set up. Installation is simple and quick because there's no need to run any new cables to your location. Verizon even offers plug-and-play equipment you can set up yourself so you can be online in moments.*

Installation is simple and quick because there's no need to run any new cables to your location. Verizon even offers plug-and-play equipment you can set up yourself so you can be online in moments.* It can offer fast FWA delivers high-speed internet through 4G LTE and 5G networks that let you stream, game and scroll with ease. Where available, Verizon 5G Home Ultimate offers download speeds of up to 300 Mbps (typical speeds of 85-250 Mbps).

FWA delivers high-speed internet through 4G LTE and 5G networks that let you stream, game and scroll with ease. Where available, Verizon 5G Home Ultimate offers download speeds of up to 300 Mbps (typical speeds of 85-250 Mbps). It can work where cable doesn’t. Since FWA doesn't rely on cables, it can be a smart option for people in rural or semi-rural areas where running cable can be cost-prohibitive—or places where traditional broadband is slow, outdated or just unavailable.

Since FWA doesn't rely on cables, it can be a smart option for people in rural or semi-rural areas where running cable can be cost-prohibitive—or places where traditional broadband is slow, outdated or just unavailable. It helps in a pinch. Even if you have wired internet, having FWA as a backup can keep you online when it matters most, such as during cable outages that disrupt connectivity. With Verizon's Wi-Fi Backup plan, you can get back online quickly and easily for up to seven 24-hour periods each month when outages happen.

Where is FWA available Verizon FWA is available in many locations across the country, from Miami, Florida, to Seattle, Washington. Many urban areas feature 5G Home Internet, which delivers a top-of-the-line 5G experience. Many other areas across the country feature our 5G and 4G LTE FWA for a broadband internet experience. You can find out what’s available in your area here. This is in addition to our broadband services like Verizon Fios, which delivers a fiber-optic broadband internet connection but is only available in regions throughout the Northeast.