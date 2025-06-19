You have likely heard of both 4G LTE and 5G networks or services before, especially when it comes to mobile devices. But what do those terms mean, really? Here, we’ll explore the differences between the two and explain what role each network plays for Verizon’s mobile and home internet customers.

Network basics: 4G and 5G What does "G" mean? It stands for "generation," meaning the version of cellular network technology that's currently available. 4G is the fourth-generation network technology that replaced 3G networks (Verizon phased out 3G completely in 2022). 4G opened new doors for downloading games and streaming videos in ways that previously were not practical and gave rise to many of the connected devices and location services that we now use on a daily basis. 4G continues to serve as a foundation for much of today's mobile communication nationwide. 5G is the latest evolution of wireless communication: It's the most advanced network technology available and brings transformational speeds and capabilities. 5G availability continues to expand, too: Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, for example, is now available to more than 280 million people in the US.1 Learn which Verizon high-speed networks are available in your area.

What does “LTE” mean? Verizon 4G LTE explained. LTE stands for "long-term evolution." When used in conjunction with 4G, it describes an enhanced 4G network that delivers a faster connected experience. Verizon's 4G LTE network lets you download files from the internet up to 10 times faster than with 3G. Currently, 4G LTE is offered in areas where 5G is unavailable.

Why 5G matters Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband can provide revolutionary connected experiences for consumers through a low-latency, high-speed mobile network. That means faster downloads,1 high-definition (HD) video chatting2 and multi-player gaming on the go with low lag3 on your smartphone. Whether you want console gaming experiences in the palm of your hand or to enjoy movie night in HD, Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network can bring it to you.

4G LTE and 5G: the impact on home internet Verizon uses the speed and reliability of its cutting-edge wireless networks to deliver better connectivity and experiences at home, too. With download speeds of up to 50 Mbps (typical speeds of 25-50 Mbps), LTE Home Internet can enhance movie night with instant HD streaming and can power your home office with faster file downloads and reliable videoconferencing. You can also leap ahead with Verizon's low-latency 5G Ultra Wideband network and enjoy download speeds of up to 300 Mbps on eligible 5G Home plans (typical speeds of 85-250 Mbps). Want to get even more out of your networks? Bundle your home internet and mobile plans with Verizon to unlock exclusive savings and other perks. Verizon also offers Fios—a 100% fiber-optic network that transmits data at the speed of light—and it's reshaping the way Verizon customers experience the web. Here's how the services compare. Fios 5G Home Ultimate 5G Home Plus 5G Home LTE Home Plus LTE Home Up to 2 Gbps

download and upload average wired speeds of 1.5 Gbps - 2.3 Gbps Ultra-HD 4k streaming Router rental included** Up to 300 Mbps download (typical speeds of 85-250 Mbps) Ultra-HD 4K streaming Router and Whole-Home Wi-Fi included Up to 150 Mbps* download (typical speeds of 50-100 Mbps) 1080p HD streaming Router rental included Up to 100 Mbps* download (typical speeds of 25-85 Mbps) 1080p HD streaming Router rental included 25-50 Mbps download 1080p HD streaming Router and Whole-Home Wi-Fi included 25-50 Mbps download 1080p HD streaming Router rental included * Available in select areas. ** Fios 1 Gig and 2 Gig plans include router and Whole-Home Wi-Fi. How fast is your current network? Test it now.