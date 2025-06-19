Important Plan Information

Unlimited Ultimate plan : Unlimited data is restricted to on-device smartphone usage. After exceeding 200 GB/mo of 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G or 4G LTE mobile hotspot data, mobile hotspot data reduced to speeds up to 6 Mbps for the rest of your monthly billing cycle. After exceeding 15 GB/mo of high-speed international data, speeds reduced to up to 1.5 Mbps for the rest of your monthly billing cycle (available in 210+ countries and speeds depend on local network). Includes Unlimited international calling and texting within a foreign country, and to the U.S. (available in 210+ countries). If more than 50% of your talk, text or data usage in a 60-day period is in countries other than the United States, use of those services in those countries may be removed or limited. Calls between foreign countries subject to Long Distance charges. Includes up to 300 calling minutes to one of 140 eligible countries you select from the Global Choice plan; overage rates apply and vary by country (see verizon.com/plans/international/international-calling/global-choice/ for details); and discounted calling to 220+ additional countries. Unlimited calls to Mexico and Canada from the U.S. 4K UHD Video Streaming available inside the 5G Ultra Wideband coverage area and 1080p HD Video Streaming available inside the 5G and 4G LTE coverage areas (must be turned on by customer in My Verizon online, the My Verizon App or by calling customer service; otherwise user will receive 720p HD Video Streaming inside the 5G Ultra Wideband coverage area and 480p SD Video Streaming inside the 5G and 4G LTE coverage areas). Enhanced Video Calling (See Enhanced Video Calling section below) is available in select 5G Ultra Wideband coverage areas with a compatible device and OS version, and participating applications. Other exclusions may apply.



Unlimited Plus plan : Unlimited data is restricted to on-device smartphone usage. After exceeding 30 GB/mo of 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G, or 4G LTE mobile hotspot data, mobile hotspot data reduced to speeds up to 3 Mbps when on 5G Ultra Wideband and 600 Kbps when on 5G / 4G LTE for the rest of your monthly billing cycle. 4K UHD Video Streaming available on capable smartphones inside the 5G Ultra Wideband coverage area and 720p HD Video Streaming available inside the 5G and 4G LTE coverage areas (must be turned on by customer in My Verizon online, the My Verizon App or by calling customer service; otherwise user will receive 720p HD Video Streaming inside the 5G Ultra Wideband coverage area and 480p SD Video Streaming inside the 5G and 4G LTE coverage areas).



Unlimited Welcome plan : Unlimited data is restricted to on-device smartphone usage. During times of congestion, smartphone and mobile hotspot data (if purchased) on 5G or 4G LTE may be temporarily slower than other traffic. Speeds up to 25 Mbps when on 5G Ultra Wideband. 100GB mobile hotspot available for purchase; after exceeding mobile hotspot data allowance, mobile hotspot data speeds reduced to speeds up to 3 Mbps when on 5G Ultra Wideband and 600 Kbps when on 5G / 4G LTE. After exceeding 500 GB of smartphone data per month, smartphone data speeds reduced to up to 4 Mbps for the rest of your monthly billing cycle. 480p SD Video Streaming.



5G Ultra Wideband for mobile : Requires a 5G Ultra Wideband-capable device inside the 5G Ultra Wideband coverage area. Uploads may be over 5G and 4G LTE in lower signal strength conditions. Check your device to confirm whether it is fully compatible with Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network.



5G / 4G LTE for mobile : 5G requires a 5G compatible device. Devices manufactured before 2020 are not 5G compatible. You will receive 4G LTE when 5G isn't available.



myPlan Three (3) Year Price Lock Guarantee : Customers with a 3 Year Price Lock Guarantee on myPlan (Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate) get the price for their Voice/Text and Data locked to the then current base monthly rate charged by Verizon for your talk, text, and data. View your bill to see when your guarantee expires. Price lock guarantee is void if any of the lines are canceled or moved to an ineligible plan. Plan perks, taxes, fees, discounts, promotions and third-party services are subject to change.



Other plan details : Domestic data roaming at 2G speeds (256Kbps); int'l data reduced to 3G (up to 1 Mbps) speeds after the first 2 GB/day. If more than 50% of your talk, text or data usage in a 60-day period is in Canada or Mexico, use of those services in those countries may be removed or limited. Android and KaiOS based voice-capable devices use 8-10 MB of data per month per line in order to comply with 911 emergency requirements that enable emergency services to identify a user's elevation (e.g., the floor on which the user is located within a multi-story building) and if your line is not subject to an active unlimited data plan, you may be billed for such use. Unlimited data is subject to the network management and optimization policies as described in our Verizon Customer Agreement and Network Management section below.