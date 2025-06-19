Important Plan Information

Unlimited Ultimate plan: Unlimited data is restricted to on-device smartphone usage. After exceeding 200 GB/mo of 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G or 4G LTE mobile hotspot data, mobile hotspot data reduced to speeds up to 6 Mbps for the rest of your monthly billing cycle. After exceeding 15 GB/mo of high-speed international data, speeds reduced to up to 1.5 Mbps for the rest of your monthly billing cycle (available in 210+ countries and speeds depend on local network). Includes Unlimited international calling and texting within a foreign country, and to the U.S. (available in 210+ countries). If more than 50% of your talk, text or data usage in a 60-day period is in countries other than the United States, use of those services in those countries may be removed or limited. Calls between foreign countries subject to Long Distance charges. Includes up to 300 calling minutes to one of 140 eligible countries you select from the Global Choice plan; overage rates apply and vary by country (see verizon.com/plans/international/international-calling/global-choice/ for details); and discounted calling to 220+ additional countries. Unlimited calls to Mexico and Canada from the U.S. 4K UHD Video Streaming available inside the 5G Ultra Wideband coverage area and 1080p HD Video Streaming available inside the 5G and 4G LTE coverage areas (must be turned on by customer in My Verizon online, the My Verizon App or by calling customer service; otherwise user will receive 720p HD Video Streaming inside the 5G Ultra Wideband coverage area and 480p SD Video Streaming inside the 5G and 4G LTE coverage areas). Enhanced Video Calling (See Enhanced Video Calling section below) is available in select 5G Ultra Wideband coverage areas with a compatible device and OS version, and participating applications. Other exclusions may apply.
Unlimited Plus plan: Unlimited data is restricted to on-device smartphone usage. After exceeding 30 GB/mo of 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G, or 4G LTE mobile hotspot data, mobile hotspot data reduced to speeds up to 3 Mbps when on 5G Ultra Wideband and 600 Kbps when on 5G / 4G LTE for the rest of your monthly billing cycle. 4K UHD Video Streaming available on capable smartphones inside the 5G Ultra Wideband coverage area and 720p HD Video Streaming available inside the 5G and 4G LTE coverage areas (must be turned on by customer in My Verizon online, the My Verizon App or by calling customer service; otherwise user will receive 720p HD Video Streaming inside the 5G Ultra Wideband coverage area and 480p SD Video Streaming inside the 5G and 4G LTE coverage areas).
Unlimited Welcome plan: Unlimited data is restricted to on-device smartphone usage. During times of congestion, smartphone and mobile hotspot data (if purchased) on 5G or 4G LTE may be temporarily slower than other traffic. Speeds up to 25 Mbps when on 5G Ultra Wideband. 100GB mobile hotspot available for purchase; after exceeding mobile hotspot data allowance, mobile hotspot data speeds reduced to speeds up to 3 Mbps when on 5G Ultra Wideband and 600 Kbps when on 5G / 4G LTE. After exceeding 500 GB of smartphone data per month, smartphone data speeds reduced to up to 4 Mbps for the rest of your monthly billing cycle. 480p SD Video Streaming.
5G Ultra Wideband for mobile: Requires a 5G Ultra Wideband-capable device inside the 5G Ultra Wideband coverage area. Uploads may be over 5G and 4G LTE in lower signal strength conditions. Check your device to confirm whether it is fully compatible with Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network.
5G / 4G LTE for mobile: 5G requires a 5G compatible device. Devices manufactured before 2020 are not 5G compatible. You will receive 4G LTE when 5G isn't available.
myPlan Three (3) Year Price Lock Guarantee: Customers with a 3 Year Price Lock Guarantee on myPlan (Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate) get the price for their Voice/Text and Data locked to the then current base monthly rate charged by Verizon for your talk, text, and data. View your bill to see when your guarantee expires. Price lock guarantee is void if any of the lines are canceled or moved to an ineligible plan. Plan perks, taxes, fees, discounts, promotions and third-party services are subject to change.
Other plan details: Domestic data roaming at 2G speeds (256Kbps); int'l data reduced to 3G (up to 1 Mbps) speeds after the first 2 GB/day. If more than 50% of your talk, text or data usage in a 60-day period is in Canada or Mexico, use of those services in those countries may be removed or limited. Android and KaiOS based voice-capable devices use 8-10 MB of data per month per line in order to comply with 911 emergency requirements that enable emergency services to identify a user's elevation (e.g., the floor on which the user is located within a multi-story building) and if your line is not subject to an active unlimited data plan, you may be billed for such use. Unlimited data is subject to the network management and optimization policies as described in our Verizon Customer Agreement and Network Management section below.
Important Plan Information
Unlimited Plans for Smartphones
Connected Device Plans
Tablets, laptops, smartwatches, Hum+, Humx, and security cameras: 5G Ultra Wideband: (1) access requires a 5G Ultra Wideband capable device; (2) 5G Ultra Wideband access included with More Unlimited connected device plan for tablets and laptops; (3) uploads may be over 5G and 4G LTE in lower signal strength conditions; (4) mobile hotspot/tethering for tablets on More Unlimited plan reduced to speeds up to 3 Mbps for the rest of your monthly billing cycle (only after 30 GB/mo of 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G, or 4G LTE data); and (5) 4K UHD on capable tablets and laptops inside 5G Ultra Wideband coverage area on More Unlimited plan. 5G / 4G LTE: (1) 5G requires a 5G compatible device (devices manufactured before 2020 are not compatible); (2) you will receive 4G LTE when 5G isn't available; (3) during times of congestion, data for tablets and mobile hotspot data on tablets and laptops may be temporarily slower than other traffic for the rest of your monthly billing cycle (only after 30GB/mo 5G or 4G LTE data on More Unlimited plan, and after 15GB/mo 5G or 4G LTE data on Unlimited plan); (4) data for laptops reduced to speeds up to 600 Kbps and may be temporarily slower than other traffic during times of congestion for the rest of your monthly billing cycle (only after 30GB/mo of 5G or 4G LTE data on More Unlimited plan, and after 15GB/mo of 5G or 4G LTE data on Unlimited plan); (5) data for smartwatches on Unlimited and Number Share plans, Hum+ (including mobile hotspot data), Humx+ reduced to speeds up to 600 Kbps and may be temporarily slower than other traffic during times of congestion for the rest of your monthly billing cycle (only after 15GB/mo of 5G or 4G LTE data); (6) not available for machine-to-machine services; (7) mobile hotspot/tethering for tablets reduced to speeds up to 600 Kbps for the rest of your monthly billing cycle (only after 30 GB/mo of 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G, or 4G LTE data on More Unlimited plan, and after 15 GB/mo of 5G or 4G LTE data on Unlimited plan); (8) mobile hotspot/tethering for laptops reduced to speeds up to 600 Kbps for the rest of your monthly billing cycle (only after 30 GB/mo of 5G or 4G LTE data on More Unlimited plan, and after 15 GB/mo of 5G or 4G LTE data on Unlimited plan; (9) mobile hotspot/tethering for Hum+ and Humx reduced to speeds up to 600 Kbps for the rest of your monthly billing cycle (only after 15GB/mo of 5G or 4G LTE data on Unlimited With In Car WiFi plan for Hum+ and Unlimited plan for Humx); (10) using mobile hotspot counts toward your monthly billing cycle 5G/4G LTE plan allocation for all connected devices except tablets; (11) domestic data roaming at 2G speeds; (12) no international roaming, except on Number Share plan for smartwatches in Canada and Mexico (data reduced to 3G speeds (up to 1 Mbps) after the first 2 GB/day); and (13) video typically streams at 720p on compatible devices and up to 1080p on tablets.
Mobile Hotspot devices, Connected Home devices, and USB Modems: 5G Ultra Wideband: (1) access requires a 5G Ultra Wideband capable device; (2) 5G Ultra Wideband access included with Plus, Pro, and Premium plans; (3) 5G Ultra Wideband speeds reduced to speeds up to 3 Mbps for the rest of your monthly billing cycle only after: 50 GB/mo of 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G, or 4G LTE data on Plus plan; 100 GB/mo of 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G, or 4G LTE data on Pro Plan; and 150GB/mo of 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G, or 4G LTE data on Premium plan; (4) uploads may be over 5G and 4G LTE in lower signal strength conditions; and (5) 4K UHD streaming on capable devices inside 5G Ultra Wideband coverage area on Plus, Pro, and Premium plans. 5G / 4G LTE: (1) 5G requires a 5G compatible device (devices manufactured before 2020 are not compatible); (2) data reduced to speeds up to 600 Kbps for the rest of your monthly billing cycle (only after 15GB/mo of 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G, or 4G LTE data on Essential plan; 50 GB/mo of 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G, or 4G LTE data on Plus plan; 100 GB/mo of 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G, or 4G LTE data on Pro Plan; and 150GB/mo of 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G, or 4G LTE data on Premium plan); (3) not available for machine-to-machine services; (4) domestic data roaming at 2G speeds; (5) no international roaming; and (6) video typically streams at 720p on compatible devices.
NOTE: IF YOU HAVE A DATA ONLY PLAN AND USE VOICE SERVICE, DOMESTIC VOICE CALLS WILL BE BILLED AT $0.25/MINUTE PLUS ANY APPLICABLE TAXES AND FEES.
LINE MAXIMUM: myPlan has a per billing account limit of 12 phone lines, and a maximum of 20 connected devices (e.g., smartwatches, mobile hotspot devices, tablets).
5G Home Internet
Powered by 5G Ultra Wideband or 5G. Available in select areas. Speeds and plans vary depending on address/location, equipment, network connection, and external factors affecting cellular networks. Some versions of these plans include 5G/4G LTE backup with download speeds up to 70 Mbps. Uploads may be over 5G and 4G LTE in lower signal strength conditions. Unlimited data usage is subject to the network management and optimization policies as described in the Verizon Customer Agreement and Network Management section below. Depending on location, some customers may receive LTE Home with download speeds of 25-50 Mbps and upload speeds of 4-5 Mbps.
5G Home plan with up to 100 Mbps download speeds (on 5G Ultra Wideband mid-band): Typical download speeds of 25-85 Mbps. Upload speeds of 5-10 Mbps. Video streaming optimized up to 1080p on capable devices. 3 year service price lock guarantee.
5G Home plan with up to 300 Mbps download speeds (on 5G Ultra Wideband high-band or mmWave spectrum): Typical download speeds of 85-300 Mbps. Upload speeds of 10-20 Mbps. Video streaming optimized up to 1080p on capable devices. 3 year service price lock guarantee.
5G Home Plus plan with up to 150 Mbps download speeds (on 5G Ultra Wideband mid-band): Typical download speeds of 50-100 Mbps. Upload speeds of 10-15 Mbps. Video streaming optimized up to 1080p on capable devices. 4 year service price lock guarantee.
5G Home Plus plan with up to 500 Mbps download speeds (on 5G Ultra Wideband high-band or mmWave spectrum): Typical download speeds of 200-500 Mbps. Upload speeds of 20-35 Mbps. Video streaming optimized up to 1080p on capable devices. 4 year service price lock guarantee.
5G Home Ultimate plan with up to 300 Mbps download speeds (on 5G Ultra Wideband mid-band): Typical download speeds of 85-250 Mbps. Upload speeds of 10-20 Mbps. Video streaming optimized up to 4K on capable devices. Includes Whole-Home Wi-Fi with 1 Verizon-owned router and 1 Verizon-owned Wi-Fi extender, if provided during Professional Setup or requested afterwards, and free router upgrade after 3 years (see eligibility terms below). One perk on us with a qualifying mobile plan (up to $10/month credit; see terms below). 5 year service price lock guarantee.
5G Home Ultimate plan with up to 1 Gig download speeds (on 5G Ultra Wideband high-band or mmWave spectrum): Typical download speeds of 300-1000 Mbps. Upload speeds of 25-75 Mbps. Video streaming optimized up to 4K on capable devices. Some versions of this plan include Whole-Home Wi-Fi with 1 Verizon-owned router and 1 Verizon-owned Wi-Fi extender, if provided during Professional Setup or requested afterwards (see order confirmation or log into My Verizon to view your plan management dashboard for details on whether your plan includes Whole-Home Wi-Fi). One perk on us with a qualifying mobile plan (up to $10/month credit; see terms below). Some versions of this plan include Professional Setup, where available. 5 year service price lock guarantee.
Router Upgrade Eligibility for 5G Home Ultimate Plan With Up to 300 Mbps Download Speeds. Customers on a 5G Home Ultimate plan with up to 300 Mbps download speeds may be eligible for a no-cost router upgrade once every three years, subject to the following conditions: (1) Your account must be in good standing. (2) You must have maintained a qualifying service plan for the preceding twelve months. (3) You must have used the existing router model for at least three years. Your upgrade eligibility will be displayed after logging into the My Verizon app. Upgraded equipment is subject to availability at the time of your eligibility. Verizon, at its discretion, may provide new or refurbished equipment as part of the upgrade. Verizon reserves the right to alter, limit, modify, or terminate this Router Upgrade Program, including its terms, rules, regulations, benefits, eligibility criteria, or any feature thereof, at any time, with or without prior notice. Such changes are at Verizon's sole discretion.
LTE Home Internet
LTE Home plan: Download speeds of 25-50 Mbps. Upload speeds of 4-5 Mbps. Video streaming optimized up to 1080p on capable devices. 3 year service price lock guarantee.
LTE Home Plus plan: Download speeds of 25-50 Mbps. Upload speeds of 4-5 Mbps. Video streaming optimized up to 1080p on capable devices. Includes Whole-Home Wi-Fi with 1 Verizon-owned router and 1 Verizon-owned Wi-Fi extender, if provided during Professional Setup or requested afterwards. One perk on us with a qualifying mobile plan (up to $10/month credit; see terms below). 4 year service price lock guarantee.
Both LTE Home and LTE Home Plus plans include unlimited data, subject to the network management and optimization policies as described in the Verizon Customer Agreement and Network Management section below.
5G Home Internet and LTE Home Internet Price Lock Guarantees
For new and existing myHome customers. Applies only to the then-current base monthly rate exclusive of any other setup and additional equipment charges, discounts or promotions, plan perk and any other third-party services.
Perk on Us
As a Mobile + Home customer, get up to $10/month towards an eligible perk, when you select and maintain the 5G Home Ultimate plan. Perk On Us Credit: Availability of each perk is subject to specific terms, and age requirements. Requires one paid perk on eligible Verizon mobile phone line or eligible home internet plan. Up to $10/month credit will be applied to your Verizon mobile or Internet bill as long as one paid perk remains active on either account. Perk credit canceled if paid perk removed, mobile line or home internet plan canceled, or home internet moved to ineligible plan. Perk promotional offers are not eligible for the perk discount. Credit applied in 1-2 billing cycles.
Whole-Home Wi-Fi Included in Select Plans. Whole-Home Wi-Fi is available in select areas and versions of the 5G Home Ultimate plan and LTE Home Plus plan, and includes 1 Verizon-owned router and 1 Verizon-owned Wi-Fi extender. During professional setup, the technician will test to determine if a Wi-Fi Extender is recommended and set one up if needed. If you're setting up service yourself, you may request a Wi-Fi Extender after setup. Or, 30 days after your service is setup, our Wi-Fi Health Check tool will automatically monitor the strength of the Wi-Fi connection between the router and connected devices, and indicate if an extender is recommended. If our analysis discovers signal issues, we will notify you via email to confirm shipment of a Verizon Wi-Fi Extender.
Whole-Home Wi-Fi Plus Optional Add-On. Whole-Home Wi-Fi Plus is an optional add-on to select versions of 5G Home Ultimate plan and LTE Home Plus plan that you may purchase for an additional fee (plus taxes and surcharges), and includes up to 3 Wi-Fi extenders; 2 extenders will be shipped after you complete self setup or will be provided by our technician during professional setup, and you may request 1 more for a maximum of 3 extenders.
All Access Home Internet
All Access Home Internet plan with up to 300 Mbps download speeds (on high-band mmWave spectrum): Typical download speeds of 85-300 Mbps. Upload speeds of 10-20 Mbps. Video streaming optimized up to 1080p on capable devices. 2 year service price lock guarantee.
Wi-Fi Backup
Intended to be used as a secondary or backup internet connection when the primary internet provider experiences a network outage. Backup power source required for use during power outage. Provided through our 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G, and 4G LTE networks. Speeds vary depending on address/location, equipment, network connection, and external factors affecting cellular networks. Available in select areas. Includes seven, 24 hour sessions of unlimited data per month (billing cycle). Download speeds up to 50 Mbps; Upload speeds up to 6 Mbps. On 5G Ultra Wideband, typical download speeds of 25-50 Mbps and upload speeds of 3-6 Mbps. On 5G/4G LTE, typical download speeds of 3-25 Mbps and upload speeds of 1-3 Mbps. Some customers may only get 5G/4G LTE. Video streaming optimized up to 1080p. Unlimited data is subject to the network management and optimization policies as described in the Verizon Customer Agreement and Network Management section below. Router included.
Plan Compatibility
Your wireless device must be on a compatible plan at all times; log into My Verizon to review your plan details. If you switch your SIM (Subscriber Identity Module) card to a different device and your plan is incompatible with that new device (for example, switching a SIM card from a smartphone to a mobile hotspot device), Verizon reserves the right to disconnect your line(s) of service unless you change to a compatible plan.
Some devices manufactured in 2019-2021 may not be 5G Ultra Wideband (mid-band/C-band) compatible, so you may see a 5G icon when using LTE in certain coverage areas due to network optimization and device software compatibility.
If your plan is not listed above, your plan is not currently offered in market. You may log into My Verizon to review your plan details.
Attention Verizon Business Customers: Business customers that have a Major Account Agreement with Verizon should check their Agreement for any applicable Activation or Upgrade Fees, early termination fees, and applicable Taxes, Fees and Surcharges.
Coverage Maps available at https://www.verizon.com/coverage-map/
International Calling & Travel
International Calling allows you to call international destinations while in the US and International Travel allows you to use your device while traveling internationally. All our Unlimited plans include calling to Mexico and Canada and talk, text and data while traveling in Mexico or Canada. Unlimited Ultimate includes talk, text and data while traveling in 210+ countries and destinations and International Calling with a Global Choice plan of your choosing. Visit www.verizon.com/plans/international/ for plans and pricing.
TravelPass
TravelPass® allows you to take your domestic talk, text and data with you when you travel to more than 210 countries and destinations. You'll pay $12/day only on days you use your mobile abroad. TravelPass compatibility is automatically added to your line with our Unlimited Welcome and Unlimited Plus plans. You'll only be charged on the days you make or receive a call, send texts or use data on your device while abroad, so there's no need to remove it when you return. After 5 GB of high-speed data, then unlimited data at 3G speeds for the remainder of the TravelPass session.
Detailed Billing
Activation/Upgrade Fees
Activation/Upgrade Fee: $35 per line. No Activation or Upgrade Fee for 5G Home Internet or LTE Home Internet.
Minimum Contract Term
Each line requires a month-to-month contract. You may manage your service through My Verizon or by calling customer service at any time.
Early Termination Fees for Mobile
Some customers who transfer from a business account may have agreed to a contract that results in a service agreement that may require an early termination fee if you cancel service during the service agreement period. Review your original agreement, which remains in effect, to determine your obligation for early cancellation of a service agreement longer than Month to Month.
Taxes, Surcharges and Fees
We use your service address for each wireless service line to determine how we bill taxes, other governmental charges, and Verizon surcharges (which are Verizon's charges, not taxes). As of April 1, 2025, for service other than 5G Home and LTE Home (which are not subject to these charges), these charges can add between 15% and 51% to your standard monthly access and other charges, and may include a Federal Universal Service Charge (36.6% of the interstate and international telecom charges; varies quarterly based on FCC rate), Regulatory Charge ($0.19 per voice line, $0.02 per data-only line) and Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge ($3.50 per voice line, $1.60 per data-only line). Taxes, other governmental charges, tariffs, and Verizon surcharges are subject to change. For more details on these charges, call 1-888-684-1888.
Unlimited Anytime Minutes
Unlimited Anytime Minutes are for direct dialed, uninterrupted live dialogue between two individuals. Broadcasts, chat and party lines, auto-dialed calls, telemarketing and similar services are prohibited.
Unlimited Messaging
Applies when sending and receiving (i) Text, Picture, and Video Messages with Verizon Wireless and non-Verizon Wireless customers in the United States; (ii) Text, Picture, and Video messages sent via email; (iii) Instant Messages; and (iv) Text, Picture, and Video Messages sent to, or received from, other countries while you are in the United States. Premium Messaging programs not included.
Verizon RCS Service
Verizon provides certain Verizon Wireless devices with the capability to send and receive RCS (Rich Communications Services) messages connecting over the Internet. Use of Verizon RCS is governed by the Verizon RCS Terms of Service, which can be found at verizon.com/support/verizon-rcs-legal/.
Enhanced Video Calling
Enhanced Video Calling brings you optimized video and sound quality while on your apps like FaceTime, WhatsApp or Zoom during times when the network may be congested. Available in select 5G Ultra Wideband coverage areas with the Unlimited Ultimate plan, compatible device and OS version, and participating applications. Other exclusions may apply. See FAQ for more details.
How does Verizon help protect me from spam calls?
Verizon automatically blocks in the network many calls that are highly likely to be illegal, such as calls from telephone numbers that are not authorized to make outbound calls. Additionally, your Service includes access to optional blocking tools for unwanted robocalls through our Call Filter service to which you may be auto-enrolled. This service sends to voicemail many calls we determine to be high-risk spam, but you can adjust your spam filter preferences to block more or less calls. Visit verizon.com/about/responsibility/robocalls for more info.
If you have a capable device, you may receive calls with a branded caller ID display, which allows a participating business to display their name, logo and other information when calling you. Branded caller ID is intended to help you decide whether to answer a call. Your device uses data to display a branded call logo, and therefore is provided in accordance with your wireless plan.
Notice Regarding Transmission of Wireless Emergency Alerts (Commercial Mobile Alert Service)
Verizon Wireless has chosen to offer wireless emergency alerts within portions of its service area, as defined by the terms and conditions of its service agreement, on wireless emergency alert capable devices. There is no additional charge for these wireless emergency alerts. Wireless emergency alerts may not be available on all devices or in the entire service area, or if a subscriber is outside of the Verizon Wireless service area. For details on the availability of this service and wireless emergency alert capable devices, please ask a sales representative, or go to www.verizon.com/support/wireless-emergency-alerts-faqs/.
DATA SERVICES
Verizon Wireless charges you for all data and content sent or received using our network (including any network overhead and/or Internet Protocol overhead associated with content sent or received) as well as resolution of Internet Protocol addresses from domain names. Sending or receiving data using a virtual private network (VPN) involves additional VPN overhead for which you will be charged. Please note that certain applications or widgets periodically send and receive data in the background, without any action by the user, and you will be billed for such data use. Applications may automatically re-initiate data sessions without your pressing or clicking the SEND, connect or Enter buttons. Data sessions automatically terminate after 24 hours. A data session is inactive when no data is being transferred. Data sessions may seem inactive while data is actively being transferred, or may seem active when the data is actually cached and data is not being transferred. If you have a Data Only plan and use voice service, domestic voice calls will be billed at $0.25/minute.
Data transfer amounts will vary based on application. If you download an audio or video file, the file may be downloaded in sections or in its entirety; data charged will apply to the portion downloaded, regardless of whether you listen to or watch all of it. You may access and monitor your own data usage during a particular billing period, including during the Return Period, by accessing My Verizon online or by contacting Customer Service.
Managed Wi-Fi Networks
Verizon has agreements with certain entities, such as retailers, campuses, enterprises, stadiums, airports, and other similar locations and venues, to allow Verizon customers who have enabled Wi-Fi connectivity on their device to automatically authenticate and join a Wi-Fi network owned and operated by those entities (a "Managed Wi-Fi Network") when their device enters that entity's facilities. If you have enabled Wi-Fi connectivity, your device will automatically authenticate and connect to these Managed Wi-Fi Networks. A Managed Wi-Fi Network may be identified as "VerizonWiFi Passpoint," "VerizonWiFiAccess," or "PrivateMobileWiFi" when you connect. Once connected, your data connectivity will be supplied by the Managed Wi-Fi Network. If you have enabled Wi-Fi calling, your voice and text messages may be transmitted over the Managed Wi-Fi Network as well. We require these entities to limit data access, use and retention only to what is essential to provide the Wi-Fi service. You can disable connectivity by turning off Wi-Fi or by disabling connectivity to that specific network in your device's Wi-Fi settings. You can prevent connectivity by turning off Wi-Fi.
Internet Access
If you download or use applications, services or software provided by third parties (including voice applications), 911 or E911, or other calling functionality, those services may work differently than services offered by us, or may not work at all. Please review all terms and conditions of such third–party products. Verizon Wireless is not responsible for any third-party information, content, applications or services you access, download or use on your device. You are responsible for maintaining virus and other Internet security protections when accessing these third-party products or services. For additional information, visit the Verizon Content Policy at verizon.com/about/our-company/company-policies. To learn about content filtering and how you may block materials harmful to minors, visit verizon.com/solutions-and-services/content-filters/. For information about our network management practices for our broadband internet access services, visit verizon.com/about/our-company/open-internet.
NETWORK MANAGEMENT
Heavy Data Users are defined by rate plan or service type. For Mobile customers, if your monthly data usage exceeds the average amount of data consumed by the top 0.5% of users on our network during the preceding six-month period (as of December 2024, 1.2 TB) we may reduce data speeds to your device to 4 Mbps for the remainder of the billing month. For Home (Fixed Wireless Access) customers, if the amount of a single 5G Home Internet or LTE Home Internet line's total monthly data use in a billing month exceeds the average amount of data consumed by the top 5% of users on our network during the preceding six-month period (as of December 2024, 1.5 TB), in times of congestion, we may temporarily prioritize Heavy Data User's data behind other traffic for the remainder of the cycle. When there is no Network Congestion, Heavy Data Users will experience little, if any, effect on their broadband performance. We may notify Heavy Data Users in their My Verizon data usage dashboard or by SMS or email prior to being impacted.
Data Services: Permitted Uses.
You can use our Data Services for accessing the Internet and for such uses as: (i) Internet browsing; (ii) email; (iii) intranet access (including accessing corporate intranets, email and individual productivity applications made available by your company); (iv) uploading, downloading and streaming of audio, video and games (including simulcasting); (v) mobile hotspot/tethering up to your Plan’s permitted allotment; and (vi) Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP).
Data Services: Prohibited Uses.
You may not use our Data Services for illegal purposes or purposes that infringe upon others' intellectual property rights, or in a manner that interferes with other users' service; that violates trade and economic sanctions and prohibitions as promulgated by the departments of Commerce, Treasury or any other U.S. government agency; that interferes with the network's ability to fairly allocate capacity among users. Examples of prohibited usage include: (i) server devices or host computer applications that are broadcast to multiple servers or recipients such that they could enable "bots" or similar routines (as set forth in more detail in (ii) below) or otherwise degrade network capacity or functionality; (ii) "auto–responders," "cancel–bots," or similar automated or manual routines that generate amounts of net traffic that could disrupt net user groups or e–mail use by others; (iii) generating "spam" or unsolicited commercial or bulk e–mail (or activities that facilitate the dissemination of such e–mail); (iv) any activity that adversely affects the ability of other users or systems to use either Verizon wireless' services or the Internet–based resources of others, including the generation or dissemination of viruses, malware, or "denial of service" attacks; (v) accessing, or attempting to access without authority, the information, accounts or devices of others, or to penetrate, or attempt to penetrate, Verizon wireless' or another entity's network or systems; (vi) running software or other devices that maintain continuous active Internet connections when a computer's connection would otherwise be idle, or "keep alive" functions, unless they adhere to Verizon wireless' requirements for such usage, which may be changed from time to time; (vii) use of your smartphone or your mobile hotspot to provide internet connectivity for the primary purpose excessive cloud access or storage, crypto-mining or adding, securing, or verifying transactions to a blockchain or any blockchain-based cryptocurrencies; (viii) use the Service to violate any rule, policy or guideline of Verizon; (ix) use the service in any fashion for the transmission or dissemination of images containing child pornography or in a manner that is obscene, sexually explicit, cruel or racist in nature or which espouses, promotes or incites bigotry, hatred or racism; or (x) download or use the Service in Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Sudan and Syria or to destinations that are otherwise controlled or embargoed under U.S. law, as modified from time to time by the Departments of Treasury and Commerce, or (xi) any use of smartphone data meant to be used exclusively on the Smartphone device to provide connectivity, directly or indirectly, to other devices, including but not limited to routers, jetpacks, modems, Smart TVs, computers, tablets or servers. Provided however, providing connectivity to other devices is permitted through mobile hotspot/tethering which is limited to the amount of data allocated with your plan. We may investigate, and may ask you to provide an explanation, to determine whether such usage violates the terms and conditions of your Service, the Customer Agreement, or any other applicable terms & conditions have been violated.
We further reserve the right to take measures to protect our network and other users from harm, compromised capacity or degradation in performance. These measures may impact your service, and we reserve the right to deny, modify (including slowing speeds for excessive usage) or terminate service, with or without notice, to anyone we believe is using Data Plans or Features in a manner that adversely impacts our network. We may monitor your compliance, or the compliance of other subscribers, with these terms and conditions, but we will not monitor the content of your communications except as otherwise expressly permitted or required by law. See www.verizon.com/about/privacy/.
Last update: June 19, 2025