World Plan 500
You can add up to 500 minutes per month of direct-dialed calls to(98 countries for calls to mobile phones).
World Plan 300
You can add up to 300 minutes per month of direct-dialed calls to (98 countries for calls to mobile phones).
Unlimited
Offers one discounted fixed rate for unlimited local, regional and long-distance calling across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.
Per-Minute
Great value for those who want the convenience of making occasional calls from home. Includes calls to U.S. Canada and Puerto Rico.
International calling rates
Check calling rates to International destinations. These per-minute rates apply when you subscribe to a World Plan and go over your International Plan minutes.
Calling features
Fios Home Phone offers 30+ features for your home phone service, including caller ID, spam call blocking and voicemail. View our most popular calling features in the Feature User Guide below.
Convenience
Keep your number*
No need to change your number if you’re new to Verizon or moving. We’ll transfer it for you.
Call Waiting with Caller ID
See the name and number for incoming calls—even if you’re on the line with someone else.
Call Forwarding - Always
Redirect all incoming calls to the number of your choice.
Online Account Manager
Our easy-to-use online interface lets you access call logs, hear messages and manage many other features from any Internet connection.
* Extra charges apply
Privacy
Caller ID
See names and numbers for most incoming calls. With Fios Digital Voice, Caller ID information is also saved to your call logs.
Spam Alerts
Suspected Spam callers will be marked as “SPAM? John Doe” on the Caller ID screen before the caller’s name, alerting you to a suspected malicious call.
Call Filter
A free service that helps protect you from unwanted robocalls. Call Filter automatically blocks potential fraud calls. Potential fraud calls that are blocked by Call Filter can be viewed in your call history. Call Filter may inadvertently block wanted calls.
Outgoing Caller ID Block
Get privacy whenever you want it. Prevent Caller ID from appearing on your outgoing calls.
What is Fios Home Phone?
Fios Home Phone is an advanced home phone service that works on Verizon's 100% fiber-optic network and uses traditional corded or cordless landline phones connected to your existing phone jacks.
Fios Home Phone telephone service from Verizon uses an IP-based network connection allowing you to make direct-dialed domestic calls (including direct-dialed calls to U.S. territories and Puerto Rico), and overseas calls with World Plan 300 and World Plan 500 international calling plans. (Canada calling is included at no additional cost with our Unlimited Plan.)
With Fios Home Phone, you can manage your options like call history, voicemail and other features by signing into your My Verizon account at verizon.com/myverizon.
What home phone plan is right for me?
There are many things to consider when choosing a new home phone plan or evaluating your existing home phone plan. Verizon Fios Home Phone offers flexible options, intelligent features and 99.9% network reliability thanks to superior, fiber-optic technology.
Fios Home Phone plan is built with you in mind. With Fios Home Phone, get unlimited nationwide calling plus more than 30 features. Call your friends and family overseas, too, with great international calling rates.
Check availability to start connecting with your friends and family on the 100% fiber-optic network.
Can I combine my Verizon internet and home phone plans?
With Fios, it's easy to combine your internet, home phone, and TV packages. Only pay for what you need. For more information on how to combine your Fios plans, be sure to visit our TV, internet and phone plan bundle packages page.
What home phone service is available in my area?
Home phone service providers in your area may vary depending on network footprints. Fios Home Phone landline phone service is currently found in select areas of Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, and Washington, DC.
Is Fios Home Phone VoIP?
Fios Home Phone is a VoIP based telephone service for residential Verizon customers. VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) uses a broadband internet connection to make phone calls instead of traditional analog phone lines.
Fios customers are connected to Verizon's 100% fiber-optic network and enjoy crystal-clear call quality, as well as over 30 phone features including spam call blocking, voicemail, caller ID and much more.
Is a VoIP phone the same as a landline?
Landline phones use traditional copper wiring and wall jacks to make and receive voice calls, whereas VoIP phone service utilizes a broadband internet connection through a modem and corded or cordless phone. Though the technology is different, some individuals refer to residential VoIP services as a landline phone when referring to home phone.
Verizon is a home phone service provider using VoIP technology to deliver crystal-clear calling over a 100% fiber-optic network.
Can you use a normal phone with VoIP?
In most cases, VoIP home phone service allows users to easily connect any corded or cordless phone to a phone jack located in the rear of their broadband modem. With Fios Home Phone, customers are able to connect any phone into an existing wall jack and enjoy phone calls with noticeably clearer call quality.