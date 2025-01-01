

Countries marked with an * are included in the World Plan. Calls to telephone numbers that are considered premium (e.g. wireless phones, pagers, etc.) may be subject to the premium termination fee. Many foreign telecommunications companies impose premium fees on Verizon to complete international calls to certain types of devices or services. These include calls made to wireless phones, pagers, personal computers, and personal digital assistants (PDAs); calls that require satellite technology; and calls to information services, such as chat lines or other 900-type numbers. If you make an international call to one of these devices or services, the call will be billed at the higher (“premium”) rate than at the standard rate for other international calls. Premium fees are added to the standard rate and will be charged regardless of whether or not you have an international calling plan. Devices and services that are billed premium fees are subject to change without advanced notice.



Calls to landline phones are included if they are part of the first 300 or 500 minutes depending upon the plan. Calls subject to premium termination fees, within the first 300 or 500 minutes of your World Plan, are billed at the difference between the Standard and Premium rate. Minutes in excess of the minutes included in the plan are billed at the applicable Standard or Premium rate.



Calls to both landline and premium termination devices and services are included if they are part of the first 300 or 500 minutes depending upon the plan. Minutes over 300 or 500 minutes depending upon the plan are billed at the applicable Standard or Premium rate.



