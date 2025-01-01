Accessibility Resource Center Skip to main content
Call and text
from the U.S.

Stay in touch with friends and family around the globe
with an International Calling plan.

International
connections
made easy.

Simply add an International Calling plan and enjoy discounted
rates. Or pay a low rate per minute for an occasional call.

International Calling

Save on calls to 220+ countries
and destinations.

Unlimited messaging

Texting to is
included in domestic plans.

Find the International Calling plan that’s right for you.

Get rates for the country
you want to call.

Global Calling

Get discounted calling rates for a low
monthly charge.

$5/mo

Features

  • Discounted calling rates to 220+ countries starting at $0.05/min.

  • Unlimited calls to Mexico and Canada.

Add Global Calling in your My Verizon account settings.
Single-line accounts can also text “Global” to 4004.

Recommended

Global Choice

Get a monthly allowance of minutes
to call your preferred country.

$10/mo

Features

  • Up to 300 calling minutes to a country of your choice
    (after allowance, enjoy the discounted rate to that country).

  • Discounted calling rates to 220+ countries starting at $0.05/min.

  • Unlimited calls to Mexico and Canada.

Add Global Choice in your My Verizon account settings.
Single-line accounts can also text the to 4004.

Global Calling Plus

Get more unlimited calls and discounted
calling rates to more countries.

$15/mo

Features

  • Unlimited calls to 40+ destinations, including Mexico and
    Canada.

  • Discounted calling rates to 190+ countries starting at $0.05/min.

Add Global Calling Plus in your My Verizon account settings.
Single-line accounts can also text “Plus” to 4004.

Pay per minute

Call international numbers without adding a monthly International plan.

If you choose not to add an International long-distance plan,
you’ll be charged rates.

To add an International Calling plan or enjoy pay-per-minute rates,
you must have an eligible domestic Verizon Prepaid plan.

Add an International plan and
save with Verizon Prepaid.

Or browse our domestic phone plans
to join America’s Most Reliable 5G Network.

Get Unlimited Plus
and never lose touch, no matter the distance.

Experience unprecedented speed and savings,
with Global Choice included at no cost. Plan details

Have questions? We’ve got answers.

Prepaid International Calling plans can be added to all current domestic Prepaid monthly plans for smartphones or basic phones and many older prepaid monthly plans.

You can review your plan purchase options in My Verizon. If your current plan isn’t eligible, you can switch to one of our current Prepaid monthly plans.

You can manage your Prepaid International Calling plan in the My Verizon app or on the Features page of the My Verizon website.

No, your Prepaid International Calling plan will automatically renew each month once you add it to your account. To stop the plan from renewing, you’ll need to remove it from your account.