Global Calling
Get discounted calling rates for a low
monthly charge.
$5/mo
Features
-
Discounted calling rates to 220+ countries starting at $0.05/min.
-
Unlimited calls to Mexico and Canada.
Recommended
Global Choice
Get a monthly allowance of minutes
to call your preferred country.
$10/mo
Features
-
Up to 300 calling minutes to a country of your choice
(after allowance, enjoy the discounted rate to that country).
-
Discounted calling rates to 220+ countries starting at $0.05/min.
-
Unlimited calls to Mexico and Canada.
Global Calling Plus
Get more unlimited calls and discounted
calling rates to more countries.
$15/mo
Features
-
Unlimited calls to 40+ destinations, including Mexico and
Canada.
-
Discounted calling rates to 190+ countries starting at $0.05/min.
Pay per minute
Call international numbers without adding a monthly International plan.
If you choose not to add an International long-distance plan,
you’ll be charged rates.
To add an International Calling plan or enjoy pay-per-minute rates,
you must have an eligible domestic Verizon Prepaid plan.
Add an International plan and
save with Verizon Prepaid.
Or browse our domestic phone plans
to join America’s Most Reliable 5G Network.
Have questions?We’ve got answers.
Am I eligible for a Prepaid International Calling plan?
Prepaid International Calling plans can be added to all current domestic Prepaid monthly plans for smartphones or basic phones and many older prepaid monthly plans.
You can review your plan purchase options in My Verizon. If your current plan isn’t eligible, you can switch to one of our current Prepaid monthly plans.
How do I add or change the Prepaid International Calling plan on my account?
You can manage your Prepaid International Calling plan in the My Verizon app or on the Features page of the My Verizon website.
Do I have to add a Prepaid International Calling plan every month?
No, your Prepaid International Calling plan will automatically renew each month once you add it to your account. To stop the plan from renewing, you’ll need to remove it from your account.