International
connections
made easy.
Simply add an International Calling plan and enjoy discounted
rates. Or pay a low rate per minute for an occasional call.
International Calling
Save on calls to 220+ countries
and destinations.
Unlimited messaging
Texting to
is
included in domestic plans.
Find the International Calling plan that’s right for you.
Get rates for the country
you want to call.
Global Calling
Get discounted calling rates for a low
monthly charge.
$5/mo
Features
-
Discounted calling rates to 220+ countries starting at $0.05/min.
-
Unlimited calls to Mexico and Canada.
Recommended
Global Choice
Get a monthly allowance of minutes
to call your preferred country.
$10/mo
Features
-
Up to 300 calling minutes to a country of your choice
(after allowance, enjoy the discounted rate to that country).
-
Discounted calling rates to 220+ countries starting at $0.05/min.
-
Unlimited calls to Mexico and Canada.
Global Calling Plus
Get more unlimited calls and discounted
calling rates to more countries.
$15/mo
Features
-
Unlimited calls to 40+ destinations, including Mexico and
Canada.
-
Discounted calling rates to 190+ countries starting at $0.05/min.
Pay per minute rates
Call international numbers without adding a monthly International plan.
If you choose not to add an International long-distance plan,
you’ll be charged rates.
To add an International Calling plan or enjoy pay-per-minute rates,
you must have an eligible domestic Verizon Prepaid plan.
Add an International plan and
save with Verizon Prepaid.
Or browse our domestic phone plans
to join America’s Most Reliable 5G Network.
Have questions? We’ve got answers.
What phones can I use with Verizon prepaid service?
If you want to buy a new prepaid phone, go to our Prepaid phones page to see all the prepaid phones available. Otherwise, visit a Verizon store or your local retailer.
Check our Bring Your Own Device page to see if you can use a phone you already have (including Apple iPhone).
Add a device to your existing prepaid account.
Can I call international locations with my prepaid service?
Yes, you can use your Prepaid phone to make calls to international locations at your per-minute rate plus the per-minute charges found on the Prepaid International Calling page.
If you frequently call other countries, we offer:
- Global Choice for our $70 Unlimited Plus Prepaid Plan. Get unlimited calls to one country/month and discounted rates to 220+ countries
- Select prepaid smartphone plans that include calls to Mexico, Canada, Puerto Rico, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands and the US Virgin Islands
- Prepaid International Calling plans that you can add to your prepaid plan for a set monthly fee
International networks change frequently, so certain locations may not be available at all times. Pricing is subject to change without notice. Unlimited night/weekend minutes don't apply to international calls.
How much data do I need with my prepaid plan?
How much data you need depends on what you do with your device. Here are some examples (not your actual usage):
|Usage habits
|Recommended data amount per device
|You mostly talk and text, but use social media occasionally
|Less than 5 GB/month
|You stream music, upload photos on social media and browse the internet
|5 - 10 GB/month
|You stream video and are always online
|10+ GB/month
If you already have a Verizon Prepaid plan, see your usage details for actual numbers.
You can change your plan or add data using My Verizon.
Note: Data usage for mobile hotspot devices depends on how many devices are connected to it and what they're doing. Usage could be 30 GBs or more if 3 devices are streaming music or video.
Is 5G available on prepaid service?
Yes, you get 5G access with our current prepaid plans*.
5G Ultra Wideband* is only included with these prepaid plans:
- $70 Prepaid Unlimited Plus smartphone plan
- 100 GB Prepaid Data Plan
- 150 GB Prepaid Data Plan
Note: Talk & Text plan is limited to 2G data speeds only.
*5G Ultra Wideband access requires a 5G-capable device inside the 5G Ultra Wideband Coverage Area. Includes 4K UHD streaming on capable devices. Downloads over 5G Ultra Wideband.
How do I unlock my Verizon Prepaid phone?
Devices that you purchase from Verizon and certain devices purchased from one of our authorized retailers are locked for 60 days after activation. After 60 days of paid active service and ordinary usage, we will automatically remove the lock unless the device is deemed stolen or purchased fraudulently. Following the 60 day lock period following device purchase, we do not lock our phones at any time. For more information, visit our Prepaid Device Unlocking Policy page.