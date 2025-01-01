If you call emergency 911 from a connected device (e.g., a connected watch), you'll be able to receive the 911 call back from emergency responders, but only on the connected device.



You can make a 911 call on Number Share - Mobile connected devices whenever you have a cellular connection. Calls to 911 are routed and answered according to guidelines set by local public safety officials in your area. 9ll calls should only be used for true emergencies.



Important: Emergency 911 calls operate differently if a connected device is Wi-Fi Calling-enabled, you are outside of cellular coverage and only Wi-Fi is available. If you plan to have only your connected device (such as a Number Share - Mobile-enabled watch) without taking your paired host phone along, you should update your 911 US address on your paired phone based on where you will be located. This is the location that will be given to emergency services when you call 911 from the connected device (e.g., your watch). You can go to your phone's Settings and change your 911 address at any time.



We provide enhanced location information to emergency call takers but can't guarantee your precise location. Mobile phones/devices are affected by the environment. Factors such as weather, terrain and buildings may affect mobile service and the ability to calculate the caller's location, particularly for 911 calls placed indoors. If possible you should always tell the emergency call taker your location.



Number Share - Mobile cannot be used to support 911 calls over TTY devices. Alternative accessible means of reaching 911 include: (1) using a TTY or captioned telephone service directly from a cellular or landline telephone; (2) sending a text message to 911 (in areas where text-to-911 is available); or (3) using IP-based relay services, such as IP captioned telephone service or IP Relay from a wireless or landline data connection.



For more information, visit our E911 Compliance FAQs.