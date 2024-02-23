The allure of today's smartphones is undeniable. From always-on access to the internet and nonstop social-media feeds to productivity-boosting apps to group chats, smartphones have become our trusted companions. But what's behind those sleek, shiny screens may not be right for everyone. For some people, turning to "dumb phones" might actually be a wise choice.

What’s a dumb phone? Simply put, dumb phones are mobile phones that provide basic calling and texting without the advanced features of smartphones. But despite having “dumb” in the name, you shouldn’t think of them as basic, outdated, impractical or not useful. Whether it’s a flip phone or a rectangular “bar” phone, dumb phones can still be packed with all the functionality you need, including internet access for basic browsing and sending emails. They can also have some fundamental apps like a calendar and calculator, and cameras, too. Many have physical keypads for typing and navigation, as opposed to touch screens found on smartphones.

Why would someone choose a non-smartphone? While some people might feel they have to be on social media all the time to keep up with their jobs or lifestyle, other people probably don’t feel the need for constant access and might seek out a dumb phone to stay connected while avoiding distractions. Dumb phones can also be great for anyone interested in a digital detox—you’ll get just the right amount of features to plug in when you need to, but none of the extras that might keep you looking at your phone longer than you’d like. Or, for kids whose parents might want them to be connected without being constantly online, a dumb phone can get the job done. People who are out for longer periods of time also appreciate dumb phones. Because non-smartphones are constructed of simpler hardware, have smaller screens and use less processing power, they don’t need as much juice, and their batteries don’t drain as quickly, so you get longer standby and talk times. So if you need a reliable device but can’t always worry about keeping your phone charged, consider a dumb phone. Lastly, dumb phones can be a more budget-friendly option for individuals or families. Because dumb phones don’t have the same breadth of features as smartphones, they tend to be more affordable overall. First, their initial purchase price is lower, and because dumb phones use less data than smartphones, ongoing costs like data plans can be cheaper than premium smartphone plans.

What key features do the best dumb phones have? To help people stay connected to each other and with crucial information, a non-smartphone should have all the basics—like calling, texting and the capability to offer some internet browsing. Some will also have a low-resolution camera, around 2 to 5 megapixels. The physical features of your dumb phone also matter. You’ll want to pick a durable phone that can withstand drops and tumbles. You’ll also want it to be, if possible, water resistant and dust proof. Many people choose dumb phones because of their ease of use. Because their main purpose is generally calling and texting, they’ll have a more straightforward interface that won’t require as much technical know-how. If ease is the reason you’re considering a non-smartphone, the size and layout of the buttons as well as screen clarity and size may be important features for you or for whoever you’re buying the phone for, like a child or elderly family member.

Okay—I’ve heard they’re great for kids. Is that true? Once you decide your child is ready for a phone, getting your kid a non-smartphone is like starting them off with training wheels. They’ll feel the confidence and independence associated with having a cellphone, but in a safer, more controlled way that can give parents more peace of mind. Non-smartphones are generally easier to use, more suitably sized for smaller hands, can hold a charge longer, and can help kids stay connected with family members and friends without the distractions and potential dangers of certain apps and social media. That means parents can worry less about their children accessing inappropriate content or spending excessive time on their devices. Getting your kid an entry-level non-smartphone can also be more affordable. So, if they happen to drop it, you can take comfort in knowing they’re not damaging something that costs over a thousand dollars. We’ve all fumbled our phones, but with a dumb phone, you can stress less about your kid breaking theirs.

They can also be great for seniors. Here’s why. Plenty of today’s seniors are tech-savvy smartphone pros, but sometimes non-smartphones still win out over flashier tech. Simplicity can be a major draw for some seniors, and many models have more streamlined and intuitive interfaces with physical buttons that are easier to navigate. Some even feature large, clearly labeled, easy-to-press buttons and are ergonomically designed to be more comfortable to hold, which can be beneficial for certain seniors. The relatively lower price range of dumb phones may also be appealing to budget-conscious seniors living on fixed incomes. Some non-flip phones also come with built-in emergency features, like one-touch access to 24/7 medical alert services. Choosing the right non-smartphone for the senior in your life depends on their needs, preferences and familiarity with technology—so make sure to consider all these factors before purchasing.