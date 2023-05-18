Best phone plans and devices for seniors
A growing number of seniors are embracing mobile tech. According to a Pew Research Center study more than three-fourths of the population 65 years and older had a cell phone by 2014. By jumping on the digital bandwagon seniors have found that they can stay better connected with loved ones, download their favorite content and reconnect with old friends.
With that in mind, here are some recommended phones, plans, and accessories for seniors who want to get the most out of what’s available:
Best phones for seniors
Verizon offers many basic flip phones with a few advanced capabilities, such as web browsing, which are perfect for seniors looking for something simple yet advanced enough to stay connected to the online world.
The rugged DuraXV Extreme by Kyocera is ideal for seniors who enjoy the outdoors. The flip phone meets U.S. military standards for extreme conditions, whether that means working on an outdoor project or whitewater rafting. The DuraXV Extreme features accessibility features like magnification, too, which can help seniors with vision impairments see the screen more clearly when sending texts or browsing the web.
Another great basic option is the KAZUNA eTalk. This device features all the essentials in a sleek design, with a bright, easy to read 2.8-inch internal display. The large screen makes it easy to browse the web, send texts and make calls without worrying about tiny text.
Seniors interested in trying a smartphone might like the Samsung Galaxy A03s, which is great for beginners. Users can experience all the smartphone features they need in this easy-to-use device. If you're looking for awesome essentials like a long-lasting battery, high-quality camera, and HD display at an affordable price, this is the phone for you.
Great plan options
Verizon has changed the way you get Unlimited. It's called myPlan, and it's the plan that puts you in charge. It's perfect for users (of any age!)
With myPlan, you can get exactly what you want, and only pay for what you need. You can start with Verizon's most popular options, so you don’t need to build from scratch. Or build your plan in two simple steps: choose your unlimited plan and choose your perks.
For seniors, a single line Unlimited plan is a great place to start, featuring our reliable, fast 5G and the option to choose from a variety of perks for only an additional $10 a month each. One of the many perks you can choose from is Walmart+ Membership, which allows you to receive free deliveries from Walmart stores, member prices on fuel, and more– which is ideal for seniors looking for grocery delivery or discounts at the pump. Other perks include the Disney Bundle, Apple One, 2TB of cloud storage, and much more.
Smart accessories for home and on the go
Other smart accessories for seniors include a variety of personal and home products designed for added security and peace of mind. The Universal Horizontal Pouch is a black leather holder that connects to your belt with a convenient swivel clip, to keep that cell phone handy at all times.
Coordinate all the smart accessories in your home with the Google Nest Hub Max. With a large, easy-to-read screen, you can make video calls, watch cooking videos, and browse photos at will. No need to squint at tiny buttons for your apps - issue commands with a simple “Hey, Google…” to keep your day running smoothly. You can even add Google Nest Minis throughout your home so you can access your apps whenever, wherever.
The Nest Learning Thermostat or the Nest Thermostat E both include useful features such as automatically regulating the temperature and — with most smartphones — changing the temp while out and about.
Finally, Canary Home Security is a plug-in-ready system that monitors everything from break-ins to air quality. Keep an eye on your home no matter where you are, and get alerts and call for help when you need it, all conveniently from the app. It even coordinates with the Google Assistant to work with items like the Nest Hub Max.
Plus get a discount on your home internet plan when you bundle it with your Verizon mobile phone plan.
Unlimited data plans
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Verizon Plan Perks
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This content is provided for information purposes only. All information included herein is subject to change without notice.Verizon is not responsible for any direct or indirect damages, arising from or related to use or reliance of the above content.