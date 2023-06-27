Tips for saving money on your phone bills
Phone bills are a significant part of most people's monthly expenses. Much like many other types of monthly payments, high phone bills can be stressful and financially challenging at times.
There are several potential ways to save money on your phone bills. It's important to reduce phone costs whenever possible, without sacrificing the features and the service you rely on. Using Wi-Fi, updating your service address and signing up for automated payments are a few ways you may be able to reduce phone costs.
Use Wi-Fi when available
Using Wi-Fi is one effective way to reduce your phone bill. Wi-Fi is often free to use, while cellular data can create high monthly bills. You can use Wi-Fi to browse online, stream videos, and make phone calls without relying on more expensive cellular data.
Optimizing home internet speeds can reduce reliance on cellular data. A stronger internet connection can support multiple devices simultaneously. This allows the entire family to save money through Wi-Fi instead of using data.
When Wi-Fi isn't available, using an unlimited plan can help cap your costs. Rather than paying extra fees, an unlimited plan provides constant data at a single price. Some providers, including Verizon, don't have any roaming or overage charges.
Using a portable hotspot device is another way to limit data use. Hotspots allow you to connect your devices to the internet using a Wi-Fi signal. Portable hotspots are particularly useful in areas without Wi-Fi.
Consider your privacy whenever you connect a device to Wi-Fi. If you're using public Wi-Fi services, consider filtering your internet through a VPN. This can help you avoid data breaches, cyberattacks, malware and other security threats.
Reevaluate your current plan
You can also save money by reevaluating your current phone plan. Many customers sign up for plans with more data, talk time or features than they actually need. This can create a higher phone bill. Reviewing your phone plan and usage patterns can help you ensure that you get the best possible phone deal.
There are several options to consider when re-evaluating your phone plan. An unlimited plan might be a good option if you use large amounts of data. Prepaid plans are ideal for people who use less data. Many prepaid plans also don't require a long-term contract. This gives you more flexibility to switch plans whenever your data usage changes.
Evaluate your phone insurance plan
Protection plans provide insurance that covers the cost of replacing or repairing a phone. These plans are typically offered by carriers or phone providers. Protection plans will vary in cost, depending on the features offered.
A protection plan can cover various types of damage, including an accidental drop, screen damage or spilling something on your device. Some plans also include coverage for theft or loss of your phone.
Some people might consider a phone insurance plan a necessity. However, many conservative phone users will pay for phone insurance that they'll never use. Some protection plans are ultimately more expensive than the cost of replacing or upgrading a device. Protection plans might be particularly expensive if you have a newer phone. Additionally, if you have an older phone, it might not be worth the cost of insurance.
Luckily, you can protect your phone in other ways that don't require a recurring fee like an insurance plan does. For instance, phone cases provide a shield in case you drop your device, while screen protectors improve your chances of preserving a crystal-clear display. There are even screen protector/phone case bundles available.
Update your service address
People have a lot on their minds when they move from one home to another. They might be concerned with packing boxes, hiring movers, setting up utilities or adjusting to a new community. One thing you might forget to do is update your service address.
If you move to a new location and don't update your service address, you might end up paying more on your next phone bill. Many phone providers use your address to determine taxes and fees. These expenses can vary depending on your location. To avoid overpaying on your phone bill after a move, it's important to update your service address.
Sign up for automated payments and/or paperless billing
No matter your phone plan, autopay can save you time and money. It will help you avoid fees and can help you qualify for incentives from your phone carrier. With autopay, you can automatically pay your phone bill through a bank account or credit card. You won't need to worry about missing a payment or incurring late fees.
Automated payments also save you time. Payments are automatic, without the need to manually pay each month. You can avoid the hassle of logging into your carrier's website or app to make a payment. The My Verizon app allows you to automate payments quickly and easily on a secure system. With a push of a button, you can access everything you need to know about your account, including your payment information and any perks you're eligible for.
Ask for perks — and be willing to negotiate
Many customers aren't aware of the perks they qualify for. Speak with a salesperson, or call customer service, to discover any unknown discounts. You might be eligible for your carrier's loyalty or rewards program.
If you're switching providers or devices, you can also negotiate your way to a price match. Speak with a representative from your carrier to waive fees and get other new customer perks. You may also be able to achieve a lower rate by agreeing to a longer-term contract.
Delay upgrading
Upgrading your phone can result in additional costs. For example, a $1,000 phone would cost $1,000 annually to upgrade. Upgrading every other year would cost $500. Upgrading every three years would cost $333. The cost savings add up over time.
Many phone carriers allow you to bring your own device, rather than purchase a new one. Bringing your own device can help further reduce phone bill costs. You can also purchase a refurbished phone to save money.
Add a line and share the cost
Adding a phone line is a quick way to decrease your bill. This splits the total cost of the bill between several people. Many phone carriers offer group plans. Participants will share data, talk time and text messages. You can add friends, family members or even coworkers to your phone plan.
Adding a line to your plan is usually a simple process. Contact your phone carrier and ask about family or group plans. Providers can offer options and pricing that fit your needs and your budget.
Change your payment method
Your credit card can also lead to phone bill savings. Credit cards can offer rewards that build up over time. As you pay regular phone bills, your credit card might offer points that you can redeem for travel, merchandise or statement credits.
It's important to be aware of the risks that credit cards create. Credit card interest rates can be high. Pay off your credit card bill in full every month to avoid fees. If you carry a balance from one month to the next, you might end up paying more in interest than you earn in rewards. For best results, only use your credit card for expenses you can pay off immediately.
