Phone bills are a significant part of most people's monthly expenses. Much like many other types of monthly payments, high phone bills can be stressful and financially challenging at times.

There are several potential ways to save money on your phone bills. It's important to reduce phone costs whenever possible, without sacrificing the features and the service you rely on. Using Wi-Fi, updating your service address and signing up for automated payments are a few ways you may be able to reduce phone costs.

Use Wi-Fi when available Using Wi-Fi is one effective way to reduce your phone bill. Wi-Fi is often free to use, while cellular data can create high monthly bills. You can use Wi-Fi to browse online, stream videos, and make phone calls without relying on more expensive cellular data. Optimizing home internet speeds can reduce reliance on cellular data. A stronger internet connection can support multiple devices simultaneously. This allows the entire family to save money through Wi-Fi instead of using data. When Wi-Fi isn't available, using an unlimited plan can help cap your costs. Rather than paying extra fees, an unlimited plan provides constant data at a single price. Some providers, including Verizon, don't have any roaming or overage charges. Using a portable hotspot device is another way to limit data use. Hotspots allow you to connect your devices to the internet using a Wi-Fi signal. Portable hotspots are particularly useful in areas without Wi-Fi. Consider your privacy whenever you connect a device to Wi-Fi. If you're using public Wi-Fi services, consider filtering your internet through a VPN. This can help you avoid data breaches, cyberattacks, malware and other security threats.

Reevaluate your current plan You can also save money by reevaluating your current phone plan. Many customers sign up for plans with more data, talk time or features than they actually need. This can create a higher phone bill. Reviewing your phone plan and usage patterns can help you ensure that you get the best possible phone deal. There are several options to consider when re-evaluating your phone plan. An unlimited plan might be a good option if you use large amounts of data. Prepaid plans are ideal for people who use less data. Many prepaid plans also don't require a long-term contract. This gives you more flexibility to switch plans whenever your data usage changes.

Evaluate your phone insurance plan Protection plans provide insurance that covers the cost of replacing or repairing a phone. These plans are typically offered by carriers or phone providers. Protection plans will vary in cost, depending on the features offered. A protection plan can cover various types of damage, including an accidental drop, screen damage or spilling something on your device. Some plans also include coverage for theft or loss of your phone. Some people might consider a phone insurance plan a necessity. However, many conservative phone users will pay for phone insurance that they'll never use. Some protection plans are ultimately more expensive than the cost of replacing or upgrading a device. Protection plans might be particularly expensive if you have a newer phone. Additionally, if you have an older phone, it might not be worth the cost of insurance. Luckily, you can protect your phone in other ways that don't require a recurring fee like an insurance plan does. For instance, phone cases provide a shield in case you drop your device, while screen protectors improve your chances of preserving a crystal-clear display. There are even screen protector/phone case bundles available.

Update your service address People have a lot on their minds when they move from one home to another. They might be concerned with packing boxes, hiring movers, setting up utilities or adjusting to a new community. One thing you might forget to do is update your service address. If you move to a new location and don't update your service address, you might end up paying more on your next phone bill. Many phone providers use your address to determine taxes and fees. These expenses can vary depending on your location. To avoid overpaying on your phone bill after a move, it's important to update your service address.