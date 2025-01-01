Verizon Mobile Protect FAQs

Verizon Mobile Protect consists of Wireless Phone Protection, Verizon Extended Warranty and Mobile Secure. Verizon Mobile Protect includes coverage for loss, theft, damage and post-warranty malfunctions.



Verizon Mobile Protect is perfect for those that want to protect specific lines on their account. Verizon Mobile Protect Multi-Device is a better option for larger accounts (up to 20 lines) to get 3 registrations to share among lines with eligible devices.



Verizon Mobile Protect benefits include:

Unlimited claims for Verizon Mobile Protect and Verizon Mobile Protect Multi-Device, per registered line.

for Verizon Mobile Protect and Verizon Mobile Protect Multi-Device, per registered line. $0 deductible cracked glass repairs. Repair of screen and black glass for select smartphones. 1

Repair of screen and black glass for select smartphones. Enjoy Pro On the Go same-day delivery and setup for replacement smartphones and new devices purchased on verizon.com. 2

same-day delivery and setup for replacement smartphones and new devices purchased on verizon.com. $99 damage replacement deductible. Applies to a damaged device that's not eligible for cracked glass repair. 3 Look up your device's deductible.

Applies to a damaged device that's not eligible for cracked glass repair. Battery replacement. Fast replacement at a Verizon-authorized repair facility for select smartphones with post-warranty battery issues. 4

Fast replacement at a Verizon-authorized repair facility for select smartphones with post-warranty battery issues. In-person device refresh. Get your device working its best with device optimization. 5 Plus screen protectors installed at no extra cost.

Get your device working its best with device optimization. Plus screen protectors installed at no extra cost. 24/7 Security tech support plus digital security and privacy tools. 6 Download the included apps: Tech Coach 7 Verizon Protect app

Call Filter

plus digital security and privacy tools.

Learn about Mobile Secure by visiting our Mobile Secure FAQs - Expert support for your devices page.



To get Mobile Secure or Mobile Secure Multi-Device, visit our Mobile Secure page.



Verizon Extended Warranty is a service contract, separate and distinct from any product/service warranty which may be provided by the device manufacturer, and does not extend the term of any such product/service warranty.



Limitations and exclusions apply to the above benefits. Review the applicable brochure and learn Important things to know about device protection.



