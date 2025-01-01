Verizon Mobile Protect FAQs

Verizon Mobile Protect consists of Wireless Phone Protection, Verizon Extended Warranty and Mobile Secure. Verizon Mobile Protect includes coverage for loss, theft, damage and post-warranty malfunctions.
Verizon Mobile Protect is perfect for those that want to protect specific lines on their account. Verizon Mobile Protect Multi-Device is a better option for larger accounts (up to 20 lines) to get 3 registrations to share among lines with eligible devices.
Verizon Mobile Protect benefits include:
- Unlimited claims for Verizon Mobile Protect and Verizon Mobile Protect Multi-Device, per registered line.
- $0 deductible cracked glass repairs. Repair of screen and black glass for select smartphones. 1
- Enjoy Pro On the Go same-day delivery and setup for replacement smartphones and new devices purchased on verizon.com. 2
- $99 damage replacement deductible. Applies to a damaged device that's not eligible for cracked glass repair. 3
- Battery replacement. Fast replacement at a Verizon-authorized repair facility for select smartphones with post-warranty battery issues. 4
- In-person device refresh. Get your device working its best with device optimization. 5 Plus screen protectors installed at no extra cost.
- 24/7 Security tech support plus digital security and privacy tools. 6
- Download the included apps:
- Tech Coach 7
- Verizon Protect app
- Call Filter
Learn about Mobile Secure by visiting our Mobile Secure FAQs - Expert support for your devices page.
To get Mobile Secure or Mobile Secure Multi-Device, visit our Mobile Secure page.
Verizon Extended Warranty is a service contract, separate and distinct from any product/service warranty which may be provided by the device manufacturer, and does not extend the term of any such product/service warranty.
Limitations and exclusions apply to the above benefits. Review the applicable brochure and learn Important things to know about device protection.
1 Available in select locations and subject to inventory, parts, and technician availability and other criteria, which are subject to change at any time. Devices with damage to the screen and back glass are not eligible for repair unless the device is eligible for both cracked screen and back glass repair (if ineligible for repair, damage replacement deductible applies). Visit phoneclaim.com/verizon to check current device eligibility. Repairs are performed by an Asurion-certified technician and come with a 12-month limited warranty. Repairs may use new or refurbished parts, and may contain original or non-original manufacturer parts, and may void the manufacturer warranty. Repair options may include in-store repair, mail-in repair or at-home repair.
2 Available for approved insurance claims for replacement of select smartphones in select locations and subject to claim approval time, inventory and technician availability and other criteria, which are subject to change at any time. Available for new devices purchased on verizon.com, dependent on delivery location, device availability, time of purchase and availability of setup expert.
3 Applies to all damage that is ineligible for cracked glass repair. $99 damage deductible applies unless loss/theft deductible is less than $99 in which case deductible will be the same as loss/theft.
4 Replacement or repair for post-warranty malfunctions is provided under Verizon Extended Warranty. Repairs are available in select locations, subject to parts and technician availability. Eligibility for repair will be determined at the point of Extended Warranty claim. If a repair option is not available for your model smartphone, you will be offered a replacement device and the Extended Warranty $49 replacement fee will be waived. Verizon Extended Warranty is not available in Florida or for Florida customers. For Florida customers, the insurance program provides coverage for post-warranty malfunctions (damage deductible applies).
5 Appointment is required: availability varies by requested location.
6 A smartphone is required to download the Verizon Protect app. Select features may be accessed on tablets and computers. Compatible smartphone required for call filtering services; features included vary by device. High-risk spam calls are automatically blocked and forwarded to voicemail. Download the Call Filter app to manage all settings and access custom controls. OS restrictions apply.
7 Tech Coach support can be accessed via the Tech Coach app, by phone or smart speaker. Select features may also be accessed on tablets and computers.