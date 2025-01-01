5G/LTE Home and Home Plus offer FAQs

Congratulations on qualifying for an offer as a new 5G Home, 5G Home Plus or 5G Home Ultimate customer.
You'll be able to keep track of when you can redeem your offer in My Verizon under the Make the most of your plans section.
One offer is available per eligible Verizon account.
What do I need to know about the offer?
When can I redeem the offer?
The time frame for redeeming your offer depends on the promotion tied to your new 5G Home, 5G Home Plus or 5G Home Ultimate service. Some offers are redeemable immediately after you complete your order. Some offers may require a waiting period of 30-65 days, as specified in the offer details. You'll receive email notification once this waiting period is over (if applicable), indicating you are eligible to redeem the offer. You’ll have a full 60 days after that to complete redemption.
You'll find the last day to redeem on the offer tile in My Verizon under the Make the most of your plans section.
How do I redeem the offer?
To redeem the offer:
- Sign in to your My Verizon mobile account.
- Scroll down to Make the most of your plans and select the offer redemption tile.
- Review and agree to the Terms & Conditions and then select Claim offer.
- Follow the steps to redeem your chosen offer.
What if I can't find the tile to redeem my offer?
You might not see the offer tile for any of these reasons:
- The full waiting period before you can redeem the offer hasn't passed yet.
- You've already redeemed the offer.
- The redemption deadline is expired.
- You canceled or downgraded your eligible plan during the pre-redemption waiting period and no longer qualify for the offer.
If none of these apply, Contact Us for help.
When will I receive the offer item I qualified for?
How and when you receive the offer item depends on the type of item you qualified for.
You'll receive a confirmation email with delivery information after you’ve redeemed your offer.
In general, delivery of your offer will be as follows:
- Gift Cards (Verizon or Third-party) - Sent to the email address registered to your Verizon account and are usually sent within several days of redemption.
- Verizon accessories - Shipping and delivery timing is dependent on inventory availability.
- Third-party items redeemed on websites other than Verizon's - Shipping and Delivery timing is dependent on the third-party provider.
What happens if I get the offer and then I cancel my qualifying service?
After you redeem the offer, Verizon reserves the right to charge back the value of the offer if the qualifying purchase is canceled or downgraded to a non-qualifying purchase within 180 days.
If you cancel or downgrade to a non-qualifying purchase before redeeming the offer, you're no longer eligible for the offer.