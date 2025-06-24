All About the Verizon Community

Welcome to the Verizon Community Forums.



Here, you can discuss all things Verizon along with the latest tech.



Find answers to your questions, ask for help on new topics and contribute your own expertise.



Our knowledgeable Community members include current customers, tech experts and anyone else looking for solutions and best practices.



To get started, visit community.verizon.com.



... or open the My Verizon app and tap on Support. This is where you'll find the Community forums.



You'll have two options to sign in and register.



Use your existing My Verizon account or create a Community-only account.



From the Community homepage, there are a few ways to start browsing content.



If you're just looking to see what's currently being discussed in the Community, you can use the category headings to sort Recent discussions.



From here, you can choose whether you want to see Featured topics, questions with and without solutions, or all the topics at once.



You can also browse the latest discussions within Categories. Just head over to the main navigation and tap Discussions.



Let's say you want to read what people are saying about the hottest new devices before you make a purchase.



Tap Mobile and then Devices.



Choose whether you want to browse phones or other devices and all the available content will be displayed.



Maybe you're looking for something more specific?



Try searching the Community with your question to find what you're looking for faster.



The best matches will be displayed.



Keep an eye out for questions that already have a correct answer verified by other Community members.



If you don't see an answer to your question, just ask it.



Knowledgeable members from our Community are happy to help — so check back often to see replies that may have the answer you're looking for.



If a reply answers your question, tap Accept as solution.



This bumps that answer up to the top and makes it easier for others to find their solution.



Of course, the Community isn't just about asking questions. Join the conversation.



Showcase your skills and help your peers.



Answers come primarily from people like you.



As you participate more and more in the Community, you'll ascend through the ranks and earn badges of honor.



Everyone starts off as a Newbie, but if you continue to participate, you won't be there for long.



There are many factors that contribute to your rank — pretty much everything you do while participating in the Community helps you level up.



We hope to see you rising to the rank of Super User.



And if you're looking for self-help using blogs and knowledge hub articles, interactive guides or videos on a particular topic — well, you can find them here too.



You can even send private messages with other Community members to help resolve issues one on one.



So go ahead and dive into one of our topics and connect with other members.



By educating each other, we're all learning.



So, check back often to ask, answer and connect.