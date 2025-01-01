Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ (With Ads) perk Terms & Conditions

If you are (1) a legal resident of the 50 United States and D.C. and (2) 18 years of age or older, on a Welcome Unlimited, Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate phone plan, 5G Home, 5G Home Plus, 5G Home Ultimate, LTE Home, LTE Home Plus, or Fios (except Classic Standalone) Verizon Home Internet (VHI) plan, you are eligible to purchase the $10/mo "Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ (With Ads) Bundle" plan perk, which includes access to Disney+ (With Ads), Hulu (With Ads), and ESPN+ (With Ads).



One offer per line/VHI account.



Billing begins upon enrollment. Activation of line / internet service required. Access to the Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ (With Ads) streaming services begins upon registering each of the three services: Disney+ (With Ads), Hulu (With Ads), and ESPN+ (With Ads). When registering the Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ (With Ads) streaming services, you must register Disney+ (With Ads) prior to activating Hulu (With Ads). Your ESPN+ account will be activated when you activate the Disney Bundle on Disney+.



If you already have a Disney Bundle, Disney+, Hulu, or ESPN+ subscription, it may be necessary to manage your plan to avoid multiple subscriptions. It is your responsibility to manage your subscriptions. By purchasing the Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ (With Ads) perk, you may lose any free trials, discounts, or promotional pricing associated with your current Disney Bundle, Disney+, ESPN+, and/or Hulu subscriptions.



If you have an existing subscription to Disney+ or the Disney Bundle with qualifying VHI plan and enroll in Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ (With Ads) perk, your existing subscription to Disney+ or Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ (With Ads) may be replaced. If you have an existing paid subscription to Disney+ or the Disney Bundle with qualifying VHI plan and do not enroll in the Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ (With Ads) plan perk, your existing subscription to Disney+ or the Disney Bundle will continue at the new monthly rate of $15. If you have an existing Disney+ Premium 6-month offer through Verizon and switch all eligible lines to Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate phone plans and do not enroll in the Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ (With Ads) plan perk, you will lose any remaining time on the 6-month offer and your Verizon account will be charged $15.99*/mo or the then-current price of Disney+ Premium through Verizon (plus tax where applicable).

If you have Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ (With Ads) included with your plan through Verizon and switch all eligible lines to Welcome Unlimited, Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate phone plans and do not enroll in the Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ (With Ads) plan perk, your previously-included Disney bundle with no longer be included with your plan and your Verizon account will be charged $16.99/month or the then current price of Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ (With Ads) through Verizon (plus tax where applicable). If lines on your account remain eligible for the Disney+ 6-month offer or the Disney Bundle Inclusion offer, those lines will continue to receive the offer until you switch those lines to an ineligible plan. Offers may end without notice and are subject to separate terms.

If you have the Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ (With Ads) included with your plan through an existing VHI plan and switch to an in-market VHI plan, and do not enroll in the Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ (With Ads) plan perk, Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ (With Ads) will no longer be included with your plan and your Verizon account will be charged $16.99/mo or the then-current price of the Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ (With Ads) through Verizon (plus tax where applicable). If you have an existing subscription to the Disney Bundle, Disney+, and/or ESPN+ that are billed directly by Disney or ESPN+, as applicable, your existing subscription(s) will be paused after you activate your Disney Bundle register your Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ (With Ads) perk with Disney+. If you cancel Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ (With Ads) through Verizon, your previous subscription(s) billed directly by Disney will resume.



If you have an existing Hulu (With Ads), Hulu (No Ads), Hulu + Live TV, Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV, or Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ (With Ads) subscription, and are billed by Hulu, the Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ (With Ads) perk will not automatically replace that subscription. After successfully enrolling and completing account setup of all three streaming services that are part of the Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ (With Ads) perk, existing Hulu (With Ads) and Hulu (No Ads) subscribers billed directly by Hulu will see a credit from Hulu on their billing statement for an amount equal to the then-current retail price of Hulu (With Ads), for as long as they maintain an eligible subscription through Verizon. Unless otherwise directed, note that in order to receive any credit, existing subscribers must complete Hulu account setup through the link provided by Disney+. Note that existing Hulu (With Ads) and Hulu (No Ads) subscribers billed directly by Hulu may need to manage services in order to complete Hulu account setup. Subscribers to one of Hulu’s Live TV plans or the Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ (With Ads) billed directly by Hulu will need to cancel or switch their base plan to the Hulu (With Ads) or Hulu (No Ads) plan in order to complete Hulu account setup. Annual Hulu subscribers will need to cancel their Hulu subscription in order to complete Hulu account setup; cancellation will forfeit the remainder of the annual subscription period and will not be entitled to a refund. If you currently have a Hulu subscription billed through a third party, you will need to manage your account and wait until the end of your billing period in order to complete Hulu account setup; you will continue to be billed for your existing Hulu subscription until you manage your account. If you do not have an existing Hulu subscription at the time you enroll in the Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ (With Ads) plan perk, you will not be able to switch your plan or purchase services offered by Hulu while enrolled.



For any existing Hulu subscriber, no refunds will be provided for subscription fees already paid to Hulu.



If your subscription to the Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ (With Ads), Disney+, and/or ESPN+ is through a third-party like Apple, Google, Amazon, Roku or others, the Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ (With Ads) perk will not automatically replace or pause that subscription. After you enroll and complete account setup, you will be sent an email with information about how to manage your existing subscription. You will continue to be billed for your existing subscription through the third-party until you follow the instructions in the email.



To ensure that your existing subscription(s) are paused or credited, or that you receive a notification to manage your existing subscription(s), in each case as applicable pursuant to these terms and conditions, you must use the same email when activating your Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ (With Ads) plan perk subscription that you used to purchase your existing subscription(s). You should review your terms and conditions from any previous providers regarding any obligations regarding subscription management or cancellation.



You can cancel your Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ (With Ads) perk at any time through My Verizon Online or the My Verizon App. Offer may end without notice.



Verizon will share your email address and/or mobile telephone number with Disney to facilitate your registration of the Disney+ service included in your Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ (With Ads) perk. For further information about how Verizon handles your personal data, please visit the Privacy Notice available on verizon.com/privacy.



Use of the Disney+ service is subject to Disney+ and ESPN+ Subscriber Agreement. Use of the Hulu service is subject to Hulu Subscriber Agreement.