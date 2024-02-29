+play Customer Agreement and Terms of Service

11.1 Our goal is customer satisfaction, but if there's an issue that needs to be resolved, this Section outlines what's expected of both of us. YOU AND VMS BOTH AGREE TO RESOLVE DISPUTES ONLY BY ARBITRATION OR IN SMALL CLAIMS COURT AS DISCUSSED BELOW. YOU UNDERSTAND THAT BY THIS AGREEMENT YOU ARE GIVING UP THE RIGHT TO BRING A CLAIM IN COURT OR IN FRONT OF JURY. WHILE THE PROCEDURES IN ARBITRATION MAY BE DIFFERENT, AN ARBITRATOR CAN AWARD YOU THE SAME DAMAGES AND RELIEF, AND MUST HONOR THE SAME TERMS IN THIS AGREEMENT, AS A COURT WOULD, SUBJECT TO THE LIMITATIONS ON ARBITRATOR AUTHORITY SET FORTH BELOW. IF THE LAW ALLOWS FOR AN AWARD OF ATTORNEYS' FEES, AN ARBITRATOR CAN AWARD THEM TOO. THE SAME DEFENSES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE TO BOTH PARTIES AS WOULD BE AVAILABLE IN COURT INCLUDING ANY APPLICABLE STATUTE OF LIMITATIONS. WE ALSO BOTH AGREE THAT.

11.2 THE FEDERAL ARBITRATION ACT APPLIES TO THIS AGREEMENT. EXCEPT FOR SMALL CLAIMS COURT CASES, OR AS SPECIFICALLY NOTED BELOW,ANY DISPUTE THAT IN ANY WAY RELATES TO OR ARISES OUT OF THIS AGREEMENT, INCLUDING THE VALIDITY ENFORCEABILITY, OR SCOPE OF ANY PORTION OF THIS AGREEMENT WILL BE RESOLVED BY ONE OR MORE NEUTRAL ARBITRATORS BEFORE THE AMERICAN ARBITRATION ASSOCIATION ("AAA"). YOU CAN ALSO BRING ANY ISSUES YOU MAY HAVE TO THE ATTENTION OF FEDERAL, STATE, OR LOCAL GOVERNMENT AGENCIES, AND IF THE LAW ALLOWS, THEY CAN SEEK RELIEF AGAINST US FOR YOU. THIS AGREEMENT TO ARBITRATE CONTINUES TO APPLY EVEN AFTER YOU HAVE STOPPED RECEIVING SERVICES FROM US.

11.3 UNLESS YOU AND VMS AGREE OTHERWISE, THE ARBITRATION WILL TAKE PLACE IN THE COUNTY OF YOUR BILLING ADDRESS. THE AAA'S CONSUMER ARBITRATION RULES WILL APPLY. AAA REFUSES TO ENFORCE ANY PART OF THE ARBITRATION PROVISION, YOU AND VMS WILL SELECT ANOTHER ARBITRATIOR. IF THERE IS NO AGREEMENT, THE COURT IN THE COUNTY OF YOUR BILLING ADDRESS WILL CHOOSE AN ARBITRATOR TO DECIDE THE DISPUTE. UNLESS OTHERWISE PROVIDED IN THIS AGREEMENT, THE ARBITRATOR(S) SHALL HAVE EXCLUSIVE AUTHORITY TO ARBITRATE, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO ANY DISPUTE REGARDING VALIDITY, ENFORCEABLILITY, OR SCOPE OF PORTION OF THIS AGREEMENT INCLUDED THE AGREEMENT TO ARBITRATE. YOU CAN GET PROCEDURES, RULES AND FEE INFORMATION FROM THE AAA (WWW.ADR.ORG) OR FROM US. FOR CLAIMS OF $25,000 OR LESS, YOU CAN CHOOSE WHETHER YOU WOULD LIKE THE ARBITRATION CARRIED OUT BASED ONLY ON DOCUMENTS SUBMITTED TO THE ARBITRATOR, OR BY A HEARING IN PERSON OR BY PHONE. ALTERNATIVELY, FOR CLAIMS WITHIN THE JURISDICTIONAL LIMIT OF THE SMALL CLAIMS COURT IN THE STATE ENCOMPASSING YOUR BILLING ADDRESS, EITHER YOU OR VMS CAN CHOOSE TO BRING AN INDIVIDUAL ACTION IN SMALL CLAIMS COURT INSTEAD OF PROCEEDING IN ARBITRATION; FURTHERMORE, IF THE CLAIMS IN ANY REQUEST OR DEMAND FOR ARBITRATION COULD HAVE BEEN BROUGHT IN SMALL CLAIMS COURT, THEN EITHER YOU OR VMS MAY CHOOSE TO HAVE THE CLAIMS HEARD IN SMALL CLAIMS COURT, RATHER THAN IN ARBITRATION, AT ANY TIME BEFORE THE ARBITRATOR IS APPOINTED, BY NOTIFYING THE OTHER PARTY OF THAT CHOICE IN WRITING. IF THIS PROVISION OR THE LIMITATION ON BRINGING ACTIONS TO SMALL CLAIMS COURT IS FOUND TO BE INVALID, THEN THIS PROVISION SHALL BE SEVERABLE AND THE MATTER WILL PROCEED IN ARBITRATION; IN NO WAY WILL THIS PROVISION ALLOW FOR AN ACTION TO BE BROUGHT ON A CLASS OR COLLECTIVE BASIS.

11.4 THIS AGREEMENT DOESN'T ALLOW CLASS OR COLLECTIVE ARBITRATIONS EVEN IF THE AAA PROCEDURES OR RULES WOULD. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER PROVISION OF THIS AGREEMENT, THE ARBITRATOR MAY AWARD MONEY OR INJUNCTIVE RELIEF ONLY IN FAVOR OF THE INDIVIDUAL PARTY SEEKING RELIEF AND ONLY TO THE EXTENT NECESSARY TO PROVIDE RELIEF WARRANTED BY THAT PARTY'S INDIVIDUAL CLAIM. NO CLASS, REPRESENTATIVE OR PRIVATE ATTORNEY GENERAL OR GENERAL INJUNCTIVE RELIEF THEORIES OF LIABILITY OR PRAYERS FOR RELIEF MAY BE MAINTAINED IN ANY ARBITRATION HELD UNDER THIS AGREEMENT. ANY QUESTION REGARDING THE ENFORCEABILITY OR INTERPRETATION OF THIS PARAGRAPH SHALL BE DECIDED BY A COURT AND NOT THE ARBITRATOR.

11.5 IF EITHER OF US INTENDS TO SEEK ARBITRATION UNDER THIS AGREEMENT, THE PARTY SEEKING ARBITRATION MUST FIRST NOTIFY THE OTHER PARTY OF THE DISPUTE IN WRITING AT LEAST 60 DAYS IN ADVANCE OF INITIATING THE ARBITRATION. NOTICE TO VMS SHOULD BE SENT TO VERIZON DISPUTE RESOLUTION MANAGER, USING THE FORM AVAILABLE HERE. THE NOTICE MUST INCLUDE ENOUGH INFORMATION TO ALLOW US TO IDENTIFY YOUR ACCOUNT AS WELL AS TO ASSESS AND ATTEMPT TO RESOLVE YOUR CLAIM, INCLUDING THE NAME AND ADDRESS OF THE VERIZON ACCOUNT HOLDER, THE +PLAY TRANSACTION AT ISSUE, A DESCRIPTION OF THE CLAIM, THE SPECIFIC FACTS SUPPORTING THE CLAIM, THE DAMAGES YOU CLAIM TO HAVE SUFFERED AND THE RELIEF YOU ARE SEEKING. THE NOTICE REQUIREMENT IS DESIGNED TO ALLOW VMS TO MAKE A FAIR, FACT-BASED OFFER OF SETTLEMENT IF IT CHOOSES TO DO SO. YOU CANNOT PROCEED TO ARBITRATION UNLESS YOU PROVIDE THIS INFORMATION. YOU MAY CHOOSE TO BE REPRESENTED BY AN ATTORNEY OR OTHER PERSON AS PART OF THIS PROCESS, BUT IF YOU DO YOU MUST INDICATE THAT YOU ARE REPRESENTED BY AN ATTORNEY ON THE FORM AVAILABLE AT THIS LINK AND CONFIRM THAT YOU AUTHORIZE US TO DISCUSS YOUR ACCOUNT INFORMATION WITH THIS ATTORNEY OR OTHER PERSON. THE SUFFICIENCY OF THIS NOTICE OF DISPUTE IS AN ISSUE TO BE DECIDED BY A COURT PRIOR TO THE FILING OF ANY DEMAND FOR ARBITRATION. IF YOU HAVE PROVIDED THIS INFORMATION AND WE ARE UNABLE TO RESOLVE OUR DISPUTE WITHIN 60 DAYS, EITHER PARTY MAY THEN PROCEED TO FILE A CLAIM FOR ARBITRATION. WE'LL REIMBURSE ANY FILING FEE THAT THE AAA CHARGES YOU FOR ARBITRATION OF THE DISPUTE AT THE CONCLUSION OF THE ARBITRATION IF YOU FULLY PARTICIPATE IN THE PROCEEDING. WE'LL ALSO PAY ANY ADMINISTRATIVE AND ARBITRATOR FEES CHARGED BY THE ARBITRATION TRIBUNAL. IF THE ARBITRATOR DETERMINES THAT YOUR CLAIM WAS FILED FOR PURPOSES OF HARASSMENT OR IS PATENTLY FRIVOLOUS, THE ARBITRATOR WILL REQUIRE YOU TO REIMBURSE VMS FOR ANY FILING, ADMINISTRATIVE OR ARBITRATOR FEES ASSOCIATED WITH THE ARBITRATION.

11.6 WE MAY, BUT ARE NOT OBLIGATED TO, MAKE A WRITTEN SETTLEMENT OFFER ANY TIME BEFORE THE ARBITRATION HEARING. THE AMOUNT OR TERMS OF ANY SETTLEMENT OFFER MAY NOT BE DISCLOSED TO THE ARBITRATOR UNTIL AFTER THE ARBITRATOR ISSUE AN AWARD ON THE CLAIM. IF YOU DON'T ACCEPT THE OFFER AND THE ARBITRATOR AWARDS YOU AN AMOUNT OF MONEY THAT'S MORE THAN OUR OFFER BUT LESS THAN $5000, OR IF WE DON'T MAKE YOU AN OFFER, AND THE ARBITRATOR AWARDS YOU ANY AMOUNT OF MONEY BUT LESS THAN $5000, THEN WE AGREE TO PAY YOU $5000 INSTEAD OF THE AMOUNT AWARDED. IN THAT CASE WE ALSO AGREE TO PAY ANY REASONABLE ATTORNEYS' FEES AND EXPENSES, REGARDLESS OF WHETHER THE LAW REQUIRES IT FOR YOUR CASE. IF THE ARBITRATOR AWARDS YOU MORE THAN $5000, THEN WE WILL PAY YOU ONLY THAT AMOUNT.

11.7 IF 50 OR MORE CUSTOMERS INITIATE NOTICES OF DISPUTE WITH VMS RAISING SIMILAR CLAIMS, AND COUNSEL FOR THE VMS CUSTOMERS BRINGING THE CLAIMS ARE THE SAME OR COORDINATED FOR THESE CUSTOMERS, THE CLAIMS SHALL PROCEED IN ARBITRATION IN A COORDINATED PROCEEDING. IN THE FIRST STAGE, 50 ARBITRATIONS WILL PROCEED AND COUNSEL FOR THE VMS CUSTOMERS AND COUNSEL FOR VMS SHALL EACH SELECT TWENTY FIVE (25) CASES TO PROCEED FIRST IN ARBITRATION IN INDIVIDUAL BELLWETHER PROCEEDINGS BEFORE SEPARATE ARBITRATORS. AFTER THE FIRST STAGE IS COMPLETED, THE PARTIES MUST ENGAGE IN A MEDIATION OF ALL REMAINING CASES, AND VMS WILL PAY THE MEDIATION FEE. IF THE PARTIES CANNOT AGREE HOW TO RESOLVE THE REMAINING CASES AFTER MEDIATION, THEY WILL REPEAT THE PROCESS OF SELECTING AND FILING CASES TO BE RESOLVED IN INDIVIDUAL BELLWETHER PROCEEDINGS BEFORE SEPARATE ARBITRATORS, FOLLOWED BY MEDIATION. THE SECOND STAGE, 80 ARBITRATIONS WILL PROCEED AND COUNSEL FOR THE VERIZON CUSTOMERS AND COUNSEL FOR VMS SHALL EACH SELECT 40 CASES TO PROCEED IN ARBITRATION IN INDIVIDUAL BELLWETHER PROCEEDINGS BEFORE SEPARATE ARBITRATORS, FOLLOWED BY MEDIATION. AFTER THE SECOND STAGE, THE PARTIES MUST ENGAGE IN MEDIATION OF ALL REMAINING CASES, AND VMS WILL PAY THE MEDIATION FEE. ADDITIONAL CASES INVOLVING SIMILAR CLAIMS BROUGHT BY THE SAME OR COORDINATED COUNSEL SHALL NOT BE FILED IN ARBITRATION UNTIL THE ARBITRATIONS AND MEDIATION FOR PRIOR SETS HAVE BEEN COMPLETED. YOU AGREE TO THIS PROCESS EVEN THOUGH IT MAY DELAY THE ARBITRATION OF YOUR CLAIM. IF SUCH PROCESS IS INITIATED, THE FILING OF A NOTICE OF DISPUTE BY A CUSTOMER OR FILING OF A COMPLAINT IN COURT WILL TOLL ALL APPLICABLE STATUTES OF LIMITATIONS FOR THAT CUSTOMER’S DISPUTE UNTIL THE COMPLETION OF THE PROCESS DESCRIBED HERE. A COURT WILL HAVE AUTHORITY TO ENFORCE THIS PARAGRAPH INCLUDING BY ENTERING AN INJUNCTION TO PROHIBIT FILINGS IN VIOLATION OF THIS PARAGRAPH.

11.8 AN ARBITRATION AWARD AND ANY JUDGMENT CONFIRMING IT APPLY ONLY TO THAT SPECIFIC CASE; IT CANNOT BE USED IN ANY OTHER CASE EXCEPT TO ENFORCE THE AWARD ITSELF.

11.9 IF A COURT DETERMINES THAT THE PROHIBITION ON CLASS ARBITRATIONS IN SUBSECTION 11.4 OR LIMITS ON THE ARBITRATOR'S AUTHORITY CANNOT BE ENFORCED UNDER APPLICABLE LAW AS TO ALL OR PART OF A DISPUTE, THEN THE AGREEMENT TO ARBITRATE WILL NOT APPLY TO THAT DISPUTE OR PART OF THE DISPUTE, WHICH MAY PROCEED IN COURT EITHER ONCE THE ARBITRATED MATTERS HAVE CONCLUDED OR SOONER IF THE COURT SO REQUIRES.