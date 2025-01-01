Understanding ESN and MEID Numbers

ESN means Electronic Serial Number and is 11 digits containing both numbers and letters.



If you're switching to Verizon and you want to keep your device, you'll need to provide the IMEI or MEID.



Verizon doesn't require the ESN when activating a device on our network. But if you need to find it you can locate the ESN in your device Settings menu or behind the battery if you have a removable one.