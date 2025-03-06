|
Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.
Due to inactivity, your session has expired. Please sign in again to continue.
Google Pixel Watch Software Update
Verizon is pleased to announce a software update for your device. This software update has been tested to help optimize device performance, resolve known issues, apply the latest security patches and, when available, deliver new features.
Before you download:
- Connect your device to a Wi-Fi network, or make sure it has a strong Verizon wireless network connection.
- Ensure your battery is fully charged or connected to a charger before starting the software update.
System Update 26
The details:
Release date: 06/03/2025
Android™ Security Patch Level: May 2025
Software Version: BW1A.250605.004
What's changing:
The current software update provides:
- The most up to date Android security patches for your device.
- New watch faces.
- Wallet on Wear: Express Transit (tap and go).
- Surface specific favorites: Set your favorite home controls specific to your watch.
- Stability and performance improvements.
Next steps and additional links
Please allow additional time for the apps on your device to continue to download after the software update.
For additional assistance:
Pixel and Google are trademarks of Google Inc.
Android is a trademark of Google, Inc.