Google Pixel Watch Overview
Find all Google Pixel Watch Support information here. Learn how to set up and troubleshoot issues with our how-to guides.
Activation
Set up & activate your device
Here's how to quickly set up your Pixel Watch.
Simulator
Device tutorial
Interactive device guidance for your Pixel Watch.
FAQs
Number Share - Mobile FAQs
Learn how to share your smartphone's number with compatible smartwatches and other eligible 4G LTE connected devices with Number Share - Mobile.
Video
Get Number Share - Mobile
Stay connected while phone free. Share your mobile number with eligible devices with no app required.
FAQs
Connected device plans - data for non-phone devices FAQs
Find support for plans including unlimited and shared data options to connect your tablet, smartwatch and other smart devices to the Verizon network.
Additional support
Apps & Widgets
Care Smart - Get Help Fall Detection Event History - Android Smartwatch
Here's how to manage Fall Detection events and history via the Care Smart app.
Apps & Widgets
Care Smart app - Activate / Set Up Device - Android Smartwatch
Here's how to pair your Android smartwatch with the Care Smart app.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pixel Phones - Allow App Installations from Unknown Sources
Here's how to download apps on your Pixel phone from sources other than the Google Play Store.
How to Use
Google Pixel Watch - Access Notification Panel
Here's how to view and dismiss notifications for your Pixel Watch.
How to Use
Google Pixel Watch - Activate / Set Up Device
Here's how to quickly set up your Pixel Watch.
How to Use
Google Pixel Watch - Add / Remove a Wi-Fi Connection
Here's how to connect to a Wi-Fi network or remove a saved connection on your Pixel Watch.
How to Use
Google Pixel Watch - Add Cellular Plan
Here's how to activate your Pixel Watch on a mobile plan with Number Share.
How to Use
Google Pixel Watch - Adjust Brightness / Display Settings
Here's how to adjust screen brightness and other display settings (Screen timeout, Background style, Font, etc.) on your Pixel Watch.
How to Use
Google Pixel Watch - Adjust Vibrate Mode
Here's how to adjust the vibration settings on your Pixel Watch.
How to Use
Google Pixel Watch - Adjust Volume
Here's how to manage volume controls if your Pixel Watch doesn't vibrate or make sounds when receiving calls, texts or email.
How to Use
Google Pixel Watch - Create and Send a Text Message
Here's how to create and send a text message from your Pixel Watch.
How to Use
Google Pixel Watch - Determine Cellular Capabilties
Here's how to tell what your Pixel Watch can do when your phone is turned on or off.
How to Use
Google Pixel Watch - Enable / Disable / Modify Screen Lock
Here's how to set up, change or disable the screen lock option (e.g., PIN, pattern) for your Pixel Watch.
How to Use
Google Pixel Watch - Extend Battery Life
Here are some ways to improve the battery life of your Pixel Watch.
How to Use
Google Pixel Watch - Factory Data Reset (Powered On)
Here's how to factory / hard reset your Pixel Watch if the screen freezes or call, app, audio or sync issues occur.
How to Use
Google Pixel Watch - Install Device Software Updates
Here's how to check for and install software updates on your Pixel Watch.
How to Use
Google Pixel Watch - Manage Battery Saving Setting
'Battery saver' helps extend battery life on your Pixel Watch by reducing performance and limiting vibration, location services, and most background data.
How to Use
Google Pixel Watch - Manage Data Usage
Here's how to change the data usage cycle, view data usage and set data limits on your Pixel Watch.
How to Use
Google Pixel Watch - Manage Do Not Disturb Settings
Here's how to check 'Do not disturb' settings, if your Pixel Watch isn't receiving calls or alerts for texts.
How to Use
Google Pixel Watch - Replace Existing Device
Here's how to activate your Pixel Watch If you've recently replaced your watch or have reset the network settings.
Troubleshooting
Google Pixel Watch - Restart Device
Here's how to restart your Pixel Watch if it crashes and resets, freezes or runs slowly.
How to Use
Google Pixel Watch - Switch Paired Phone
Here's how to unpair your Pixel Watch from your current phone and then pair with a new one.
How to Use
Google Pixel Watch - Turn Airplane Mode On / Off
Here's how to set your device offline by turning off all wireless connections on your Pixel Watch.
How to Use
Google Pixel Watch - Turn Bluetooth On / Off
Here's how to turn Bluetooth for your Pixel Watch on or off and make it visible to other devices for pairing.
How to Use
Google Pixel Watch - Turn Data On / Off
Turning data on your Pixel Watch provides access to online services over the cellular network, while turning it off will impact that experience unless connected to Wi-Fi.
How to Use
Google Pixel Watch - Turn GPS Location On / Off
GPS location access is needed by some apps on your Pixel Watch to share your location, but can be turned off to save battery life.
How to Use
Google Pixel Watch - Turn NFC On / Off
Here's how to turn NFC on or off so compatible apps can transfer files from your Pixel Watch.
How to Use
Google Pixel Watch - Turn TalkBack On / Off
Here's how to run TalkBack (screen reader) for your Pixel Watch on or off.
How to Use
Google Pixel Watch - Turn Wi-Fi On / Off
Turn Wi-Fi on if you want to connect your Pixel Watch to an available Wi-Fi network, or turn it off to troubleshoot or conserve battery life.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pixel Watch - Uninstall Apps
Here's how to remove or delete apps if your Pixel Watch is unresponsive, freezes or an app won't open.
How to Use
Google Pixel Watch - Unlock the Device
Here's how to unlock the screen on your Pixel Watch.
How to Use
Google Pixel Watch - View Battery Info
Here's info on the battery specs (e.g., Usage Time, Standby Time, etc.) for your Pixel Watch.
How to Use
Google Pixel Watch - View Call History
Here's how to view call history from your Pixel Watch.
How to Use
Google Pixel Watch - View Device ID
Here's how to find the device ID (IMEI) for your Pixel Watch.
How to Use
Google Pixel Watch - View Phone Number
Here's how to view the phone number associated with your Pixel Watch.
How to Use
Google Pixel Watch - View SIM Card Number
Here's how to view the SIM card number associated with your Pixel Watch.
How to Use
Google Pixel Watch - View Signal Strength
Here's how to view signal strength on the Pixel Watch.
How to Use
Google Pixel Watch - View Software Version
Here's how to view the software version your Pixel Watch is running.
How to Use
Google Pixel Watch - View Text Messages
Here's how to view text messages from your Pixel Watch.
Apps & Widgets
Google Pixel Watch - View, Open or Close Recently Used Apps
Here's how to view, open or close recently used apps on your Pixel Watch.
Features
Google Pixel Watch - Wireless Emergency Alerts
Here's how to manage emergency alerts (e.g., AMBER Alerts, etc.) for your Pixel Watch.
How to Use
Google Pixel Watch Software Update
Get instructions on how to download the latest software update for performance improvements and enhancements for your Google Pixel Watch.
Troubleshooting
Google Pixel Watch Troubleshooting Assistant
This online tool will help you identify and resolve problems with your Google Pixel Watch. Get online technical support and help with common issues.
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - Manage Notification Settings for App Updates
Here's how to update app notifications from the Google Play Store on your Android device.
Troubleshooting
My Verizon Website - View Device Info
Here's how to view info (e.g., mobile number, SIM ID, IMEI, etc.) for a device on your account via the My Verizon website.