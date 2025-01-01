Netflix & Max (With Ads) Terms & Conditions

If you are (1) a legal resident of the 50 United States and D.C. and (2) 18 years of age or older, on a Welcome Unlimited, Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate phone plan, 5G Home, 5G Home Plus, 5G Home Ultimate, LTE Home Plus or Fios (except Classic Standalone) Verizon Home Internet (VHI) plan, you are eligible to purchase the $10/mo “Netflix & Max (With Ads)” perk, which includes access to Netflix Standard with Ads and Max (With Ads plan).

One offer per line/internet account.



Billing begins upon enrollment. Activation of line required. Access to the Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk streaming services begins upon activating each of the two services separately.



Netflix: In order to enjoy the Netflix service as part of your Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk, you will need to register the Netflix service by completing the Netflix registration process. You will receive instructions on how to begin registering the Netflix service via text message.



If you already have an existing Netflix account, you can link it to your Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk when you register Netflix as part of your Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk. You will continue to be charged separately for any existing Netflix account until you link that account to your Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk. For any queries regarding your billing with Netflix for your existing Netflix account please contact Netflix directly.



If you link an existing Netflix account to your Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk, terminating the Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk or switching between content options as part of your Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk will not automatically cancel your Netflix membership, and Netflix will automatically resume charging your existing payment method that they have on file once your Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk ends. If you wish to review the details of your Netflix membership please visit the ‘Account’ pages on the Netflix website.



If and to the extent that the Netflix Terms of Use related to billing, payments and cancellations conflict with the terms of your customer contract with Verizon, the latter shall prevail with the exception of the terms regarding updates to payment methods (currently Section 3.3 of the Netflix Terms of Use).



If you change your subscription from the Netflix Standard with Ads tier that comes with your Verizon Perk to any other level of Netflix subscription you will be charged for the difference between Netflix Standard with Ads and the then current subscription rate for your selected level of Netflix subscription and billed by Verizon as the seller of the item on your Verizon bill.



Verizon will share your mobile telephone number and/or email address with Netflix to facilitate your registration of the Netflix service included in your Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk. For further information about how Verizon handles your personal data, please visit the Privacy Notice available on verizon.com/privacy. You can view Netflix’s Privacy Statement on netflix.com/privacy.



Use of the Netflix service is provided to you by Netflix and is subject to Netflix Terms of Use.



Max: The Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk includes the Max (With Ads plan). In order to enjoy the Max service as part of your Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk, you will need to register the Max service by completing the Max registration process. You will receive instructions on how to begin registering the Max service via text message.



If you have an existing subscription to Max that is billed directly by Max, you will need to replace it with your Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk when you register Max as part of your Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk. You will continue to be charged separately for any existing Max account until you replace that account with your Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk.



If you have an existing subscription to Max that is billed by a third party, your Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk will not automatically replace that subscription and must be managed separately with that third-party provider.



If and to the extent that the Max Terms of Use related to billing, payments and cancellations conflict with the terms of your customer contract with Verizon, the latter shall prevail with the exception of the terms regarding updates to payment methods (currently Section 2.4 of the Max Terms of Use).



Use of the Max service is provided to you by WarnerMedia Direct, LLC and is subject to Max Terms of Use.



You can cancel the Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk at any time through My Verizon online or the My Verizon app. Offer may end without notice.



Verizon will share your mobile telephone number and/or email address with Max to facilitate your registration of the Max service included in your Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk. For further information about how Verizon handles your personal data, please visit the Privacy Notice available on verizon.com/privacy.



When you register for and use the partner’s service, any information you share directly with Netflix or Max or that they collect from you in relation to the service will be subject to their Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, which you should review.