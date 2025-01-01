No longer supported Motorola devices

The information you're looking for is no longer available because Verizon no longer supports your device.



Please consider upgrading to a newer device by logging in to My Verizon. You can also visit the Motorola site for support or the Verizon Community where you can post your question to find answers.



These devices are no longer supported:

Motorola A840

Motorola Adventure™ V750

Motorola Barrage™

Motorola C333

Motorola C343

Motorola Citrus®

Motorola Devour® with Motoblur

Motorola moto e 4

Motorola moto e 4 gold

gold Motorola moto e 4 plus™

plus™ Motorola moto e 5 Go

Go Motorola moto e 5 Play

Play Motorola moto e 6

Motorola Entice™

DROID by MOTOROLA

DROID 2 by MOTOROLA

DROID 2 GLOBAL by MOTOROLA

DROID 3 by MOTOROLA

DROID 4 by MOTOROLA

DROID BIONIC by MOTOROLA

DROID MAXX by MOTOROLA

DROID MAXX 2 by MOTOROLA

DROID MINI by MOTOROLA

DROID PRO by MOTOROLA

DROID R2D2 by MOTOROLA

DROID RAZR by MOTOROLA

DROID RAZR HD by Motorola

DROID RAZR M by MOTOROLA

DROID RAZR MAXX by MOTOROLA

DROID RAZR MAXX HD by MOTOROLA

Droid Turbo by Motorola

Droid Turbo 2

DROID ULTRA by MOTOROLA

DROID X by MOTOROLA

DROID X2

DROID XYBOARD 8.2 by MOTOROLA

DROID XYBOARD 10.1 by MOTOROLA

Luge™ by Motorola

Motorola E815

Motorola Krave ZN4

Motorola Moto 5G

Motorola Moto G Play

Motorola moto g 6

Motorola moto g 6 play

play Motorola Q

Motorola Moto® Q 9c

Motorola Moto Q music 9m

Motorola MOTOKRZR K1m

Motorola MOTORAZR maxx Ve

Motorola MOTORIZR Z6tv

Motorola MOTOSLVR L7c

Motorola Moto® V65P

Motorola MOTO® Z6c World Edition (V65P)

Motorola MOTO® Z6cx World Edition

Moto E™

Moto G™

Motorola Rapture™ VU30

Motorola RAZR V3c

Motorola RAZR V3m

Motorola Rival™

Motorola T300p

Motorola T720

Motorola T730

Motorola V60c

Motorola V60p

Motorola V60s

Motorola V120

Motorola V260

Motorola V265

Motorola V276

Motorola V325

Motorola V325i

Motorola V325xi

Motorola V710

MOTO VU204™

MOTO™ W755

Motorola W315

Motorola W385

Moto X™

Moto X™ (2nd Gen.)

Motorola XOOM™

Motorola XOOM™ 4G LTE

Moto Z Droid Edition

Moto Z Force Droid Edition

moto z play

moto z 2 Play

Play moto z 2 Force

Force moto z3

Verizon continues to offer support for other Motorola devices. Search for your device and then begin troubleshooting or read help articles.