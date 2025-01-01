Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.

Due to inactivity, your session has expired. Please sign in again to continue.

No longer supported Nokia devices

The information you're looking for is no longer available because Verizon no longer supports your device.

Please consider upgrading to a newer device by logging in to My Verizon. You can also visit the Nokia site for support or the Verizon Community where you can post your question to find answers.

These devices are no longer supported:

  • Nokia 2 V
  • Nokia 2 V Tella
  • Nokia 2128i
  • Nokia 2285
  • Nokia 2366i
  • Nokia 2605 Mirage
  • Nokia 2705 Shade™
  • Nokia 3589i
  • Nokia 6015i
  • Nokia 6205
  • Nokia 6215i
  • Nokia 6236i
  • Nokia 6305i
  • Nokia 6315i
  • Nokia 7205 Intrigue
  • Nokia 7705 Twist
  • Nokia Lumia 822
  • Nokia Lumia 928
  • Nokia Lumia 2520
  • Nokia Lumia Icon

Verizon continues to offer support for other Nokia devices. Search for your device and then begin troubleshooting or read help articles.