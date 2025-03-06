|
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Software Update
Verizon is pleased to announce a software update for your device. This software update has been tested to help optimize device performance, resolve known issues, apply the latest security patches and, when available, deliver new features.
Before you download:
- Connect your device to a Wi-Fi network, or make sure it has a strong Verizon wireless network connection.
- Ensure your battery is fully charged or connected to a charger before starting the software update.
System Update 12
The details:
Release date: 06/03/2025
Android™ Security Patch Level: March 2025
Software Version: R905USQU1CYCD (40mm) / R915USQU1CYCD (44mm)
What's changing:
The current software update provides performance improvements and the most up to date Android security patches for your device.
System Update 11
The details:
Release date: 12/11/2024
Android Security Patch Level: October 2024
Software Version: R905USQU1CXK2 (40mm) / R915USQU1CXK2 (44mm)
What's changing:
The current software update brings the latest Wear OS and One UI updates to your Galaxy Watch5. You can now enjoy Galaxy AI features on your watch.
Sleep apnea
Your watch can detect if you experience possible signs of Sleep apnea. To use this feature, you'll need the Samsung Health Monitor companion app on your Samsung phone.
- Navigate to and open the Samsung Health Monitor app on your connected phone, and tap the Sleep apnea tab at the bottom of the screen. If you don't see the app on your phone, launch it on your watch first. Enable the Sleep apnea feature by tapping the switch. Follow the prompts and tap Continue and Next to proceed.
- After wearing your watch while you've been sleeping, navigate to and open the Samsung Health Monitor app again. Make sure you're on the Sleep apnea tab, and then view your results at the top of the screen. You can tap View history to check your recorded sleep history as well.
- You can also learn more about the Sleep apnea feature by selecting Instructions for use.
Energy Score
- The Samsung Health app will work alongside your watch to create a personalized energy score that is based on your sleep data, blood oxygen level, snoring time, skin temperature, and heart rate.
- Using your watch, navigate to and open the Samsung Health app, and then tap Energy score. You can also view the energy score on your phone in Samsung Health app – Energy Score.
Suggested replies
- Your watch now offers suggestions when you're responding in messaging apps, such as Samsung Messages, Google Messages, etc. You can choose your desired suggestion and send it when replying to an incoming message.
For example: If you're using Samsung Messages, on an existing conversation, simply swipe up on the screen when it's your turn to reply. View the AI-generated suggestions, and then tap one.
System Update 10
The details:
Release date: 03/25/2024
Android Security Patch Level: March 2024
Software Version: R905USQU1BXB7 (40mm) / R915USQU1BXB7 (44mm)
What's changing:
This software update brings the latest security patch, Samsung Health update and other performance improvements.
Samsung Health:
- Connect TV
- When you're watching a movie or other content on Samsung Smart TV and working out at the same time, you can view your exercise measurement data on your TV by simply selecting the "Connect TV" button on your watch.
- Note: Only compatible with new Samsung Smart TVs from 2024 and requires login to the same Samsung Account. Follow the steps below to connect to your TV from your watch.
- Go to Samsung Health > Select an exercise > wait for the count down or tap to skip > a pop up to "Connect TV" will show > select "Connect TV" if you want to make the connection
- Once connected, your exercise data will be displayed on your TV.
- Health accuracy - This software update also addresses previous issues with Samsung health accuracy.
Next steps and additional links
Please allow additional time for the apps on your device to continue to download after the software update.
- Operating System FAQs
