Unable to Receive Text Messages from Apple® Devices

If you've switched from an Apple device (e.g., iPhone®, iPad®, etc.) to a non-Apple device (e.g., Android™, BlackBerry®, etc.) and previously used iMessage®, you may experience issues receiving text and multimedia messages from Apple devices. Messages sent to you from Apple devices could still be coming to you as iMessages instead of standard text messages. You need to turn off iMessage for your mobile number to avoid this issue.



How to Turn Off iMessage



If you still have your Apple device, you can turn off iMessage on your Apple device:



Note: You need to reinsert your SIM Card into your Apple device to complete the steps below.

Go to Settings. Tap Messages. If the indicator next to the iMessage switch is green, tap or slide the switch to turn it off.



Note: When the feature is turned off, the switch will be all white.

If you don't have access to your Apple device, you can turn off iMessage online through Apple's website:



Go to the Deregister iMessage page on Apple's website. Scroll down to the No Longer Have Your iPhone? section. Enter your 10-digit mobile number in the Phone Number field. Click Send Code. When you receive the text message with the 6-digit confirmation code, enter the code in the Confirmation Code field. Click Submit.



You've successfully turned off iMessage.



If you're still experiencing problems after trying the steps above, please refer to Apple's Deregister iMessage FAQs or contact Apple Support.



