Unlimited Verizon Cloud Storage perk Terms & Conditions

If you are (1) a legal resident of the 50 United States and D.C. and (2) 18 years of age or older, on a Welcome Unlimited, Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus, Unlimited Ultimate phone plan, 5G Home, 5G Home Plus, 5G Home Ultimate, LTE Home, LTE Home Plus, or Fios (except Classic Standalone) Verizon Home Internet (VHI) plan, you are eligible to purchase the $10/mo "Unlimited Individual Cloud Storage" plan perk or $15/mo "Unlimited Group Cloud Storage" plan perk.



One offer per line and/or Home Internet account.



Billing begins upon enrollment. Access and enrollment begins upon activation of the line / internet service.



Cloud Storage plan perk may not be stacked with individually purchased Verizon Cloud storage.



Individually purchased Cloud storage will be canceled upon enrolling in Unlimited Individual Cloud Storage through Welcome Unlimited, Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus, Unlimited Ultimate phone plan, 5G Home, 5G Home Plus, 5G Home Ultimate, LTE Home, LTE Home Plus, or Fios (except Classic Standalone) Verizon Home Internet (VHI) plan. Any shared members on the previous Cloud storage plan will immediately lose access to their Cloud data unless they reactivate their own individual plan or you purchase an Unlimited Group Cloud Storage plan perk. Unlimited Group Cloud Storage can be shared by up to 5 users for backup of all compatible mobile devices and computers.



You can cancel Cloud Storage plan perk through Welcome Unlimited, Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus, Unlimited Ultimate phone plan, 5G Home, 5G Home Plus, 5G Home Ultimate, LTE Home, LTE Home Plus, or Fios (except Classic Standalone) Verizon Home Internet (VHI) plan at any time from My Verizon Online or My Verizon App. After cancellation your data will immediately become unavailable for use. You are responsible for downloading any Verizon Cloud content that you wish to save prior to canceling the service. Offer my end without notice.



If you switch from Welcome Unlimited, Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus, Unlimited Ultimate phone plan, 5G Home, 5G Home Plus, 5G Home Ultimate, LTE Home LTE Home Plus, or Fios (except Classic Standalone) Verizon Home Internet (VHI) plan to a non-qualifying plan, you will lose your perk discount and will be billed $13.99/mo for Unlimited Individual Cloud or $19.99/mo. for Unlimited Group until canceled. Cancel anytime through My Verizon Online or the My Verizon App.



Verizon Cloud app download required. Verizon Cloud does not back up operating systems, settings, apps, emails, external drives and uncommon file types. Backup varies by operating platform. See Verizon Cloud FAQs for service limitations.



Use of the Verizon Cloud Storage is subject to Verizon Cloud Terms & Conditions.