Voicemail Comparison Chart
Use the information below to compare your voicemail options. Visit our Voicemail Support page for information about getting, setting up and using these voicemail options.
|Voicemail (Included)
|iPhone® Visual Voicemail (Included)
|Voicemail to Text for iPhone ($2.99)
|Visual Voicemail (Included)
|Premium Visual Voicemail ($2.99)
|Storage Capacity
|20 messages
|40 messages
|40 messages
|20 messages
|40 messages
|Message Duration
|3 minutes
|3 minutes
|3 minutes
|3 minutes
|5 minutes
|Voicemail Transcription1, 3
|--
|Yes4
|Yes5
|--
|Yes
|Manage Standard Greetings
|*86 only
|App and *86
|App and *86
|App and *86
|App and *86
|Caller Dependent Greetings2
|--
|--
|--
|--
|20
|Caller Dependent Greeting
members per group
|--
|--
|--
|--
|50
|Call Return
|--
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Reply by Text Message and Email
|--
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Forward by Text Message and Email
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Yes
|Save Voicemails to Device6
|--
|--
|--
|Yes
|Yes
|Contact List Integration
|--
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Fax Support
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Yes
|Distribution Lists
|15
|--
|--
|15
|20
|Distribution Members
|10
|--
|--
|10
|50
|Personal Operator
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Yes
|Mobile Application
|--
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Reply by Facetime®
|--
|Yes
|Yes
|--
|--
|Compatible Operating Systems
|Basic phones, Android™ smartphones, BlackBerry, Windows Phones
|iOS only
|iOS only
|Android, BlackBerry, Windows Phone
|Android, BlackBerry, Windows Phone
|Voicemail Platform
|AnyPath & Comverse
IMS
|iPhone
IMS
|IMS
|IMS
|IMS
-- Not Available
1 Voicemail Transcription: Discreetly read voicemails without listening to them
2 Caller Dependent Greetings: Create personal greetings for a caller or a group of callers
3 Only the first 45 seconds of each voice message will be transcribed
4 Voicemail transcriptions for customers using iPhones with iOS 10 or later are supported with Apple's voicemail app
5 Transcribed voicemails will be sent as an SMS. Important: A transcribed voicemail won’t be sent to you by text message if Live Voicemail is active on your device. Learn how to disable Live Voicemail.
6 Windows Phones that support Visual Voicemail ($2.99), do not support saving voicemails to the device.
Apple, the Apple logo, and iPhone are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
Android is a trademark of Google, Inc.
© 2026 BlackBerry. All rights reserved. BlackBerry® and related trademarks, names and logos are the property of BlackBerry Limited and are registered and/or used in the US and countries around the world.
Windows is a registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and other countries.