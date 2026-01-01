Voicemail Comparison Chart

Use the information below to compare your voicemail options. Visit our Voicemail Support page for information about getting, setting up and using these voicemail options.

Voicemail (Included) iPhone® Visual Voicemail (Included) Voicemail to Text for iPhone ($2.99) Visual Voicemail (Included) Premium Visual Voicemail ($2.99) Storage Capacity 20 messages 40 messages 40 messages 20 messages 40 messages Message Duration 3 minutes 3 minutes 3 minutes 3 minutes 5 minutes Voicemail Transcription1, 3 -- Yes4 Yes5 -- Yes Manage Standard Greetings *86 only App and *86 App and *86 App and *86 App and *86 Caller Dependent Greetings2 -- -- -- -- 20 Caller Dependent Greeting

members per group -- -- -- -- 50 Call Return -- Yes Yes Yes Yes Reply by Text Message and Email -- Yes Yes Yes Yes Forward by Text Message and Email -- -- -- -- Yes Save Voicemails to Device6 -- -- -- Yes Yes Contact List Integration -- Yes Yes Yes Yes Fax Support -- -- -- -- Yes Distribution Lists 15 -- -- 15 20 Distribution Members 10 -- -- 10 50 Personal Operator -- -- -- -- Yes Mobile Application -- Yes Yes Yes Yes Reply by Facetime® -- Yes Yes -- -- Compatible Operating Systems Basic phones, Android™ smartphones, BlackBerry, Windows Phones iOS only iOS only Android, BlackBerry, Windows Phone Android, BlackBerry, Windows Phone Voicemail Platform AnyPath & Comverse

IMS iPhone

IMS IMS IMS IMS





-- Not Available



1 Voicemail Transcription: Discreetly read voicemails without listening to them

2 Caller Dependent Greetings: Create personal greetings for a caller or a group of callers

3 Only the first 45 seconds of each voice message will be transcribed

4 Voicemail transcriptions for customers using iPhones with iOS 10 or later are supported with Apple's voicemail app

5 Transcribed voicemails will be sent as an SMS. Important: A transcribed voicemail won’t be sent to you by text message if Live Voicemail is active on your device. Learn how to disable Live Voicemail.

6 Windows Phones that support Visual Voicemail ($2.99), do not support saving voicemails to the device.



