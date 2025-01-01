Verizon Voluntary Suspension Policy

Standard Military suspension: If you or a family member are eligible under either the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act or certain state laws and have received military deployment orders to a location that is outside our coverage area for a period of not less than 90 days (30 days if you are National Guard), you may ask us to terminate your contract for service and hold your telephone number. To hold your telephone number, we make your line inactive by suspending service to it for a maximum of 3 years and 90 days. While suspended, your line will not be able to access, make, or receive calls on the Verizon wireless data network. During the suspension, your line wouldn't be billed any charges, including any charges associated with an active device payment agreement for the inactive line(s). Recurring subscription charges that can be used on any line or by any user on the account (e.g., streaming services like Disney+, Verizon Home Device Protect, etc.) continue to bill during this suspension period, unless canceled or deleted. Device protection coverage and billing, if applicable, is suspended until the line of service is reconnected. If you have multi-device protection on your account, billing continues unless all lines are suspended. You may, however, receive a partial bill for the duration of the month that your line was active prior to suspension for military deployment. This suspension is only available for voice devices. We do not hold telephone numbers for non-voice devices (e.g., mobile hotspot device, tablet, etc.).



You must reconnect service before the 3 years and 90 days are up. If you do not reconnect before then, the line will be automatically disconnected and you will lose the telephone number associated with your service and may owe certain accelerated charges associated with a device payment agreement on your next bill. If service is disconnected, we will waive any early termination fees.