Walmart+ Membership perk Terms & Conditions

If you are (1) a legal resident of the 50 United States and D.C. and (2) 18 years of age or older, on a Welcome Unlimited, Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus, Unlimited Ultimate, 5G Home, 5G Home Plus, 5G Home Ultimate, LTE Home, LTE Home Plus, or Fios (except Classic Standalone) Verizon Home Internet (VHI) plan phone you are eligible to purchase the $10 "Walmart+ Membership" plan perk.



One offer per line / VHI account.



Billing begins upon enrollment. Enrollment and access begins upon activation of the line / internet service.



If you have an active paid subscription to Walmart+ purchased directly through Walmart, Walmart+ Membership through Verizon will automatically cancel your existing subscription.



By purchasing the Walmart+ Membership perk through Verizon, you will lose any free trials, discounts, or promotional pricing associated with your current Walmart+ subscription.



If you want to sign up for another promotion, you will need to cancel your existing Walmart+ Membership through Verizon and wait until the end of the monthly subscription period before signing up for a new promotion.



You can cancel Walmart+ Membership at any time through My Verizon Online or the My Verizon App. Offer may end without notice.



Use of the Walmart+ service is subject to Walmart+ Membership Terms of Use & Walmart.com Terms of Use.