Wi-Fi Backup FAQs

Wi-Fi Backup uses the Verizon cellular network to deliver internet access to your Wi-Fi devices. Wi-Fi Backup is a secondary connection during unexpected internet outages with your primary internet provider.
Wi-Fi Backup includes:
- Wi-Fi Backup router* you set up yourself.
- Unlimited data** for seven 24-hour sessions per billing cycle. Initiate each session as needed in the Verizon Home app.
- Verizon 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee if you're new to Wi-Fi Backup.
- Download speeds are up to 50 Mbps with upload speeds up to 6 Mbps depending on location.
- 5G Ultra Wideband - Typical download speeds of 25-30 Mbps with upload speeds of 3-6 Mbps.
- 5G/4G LTE - Typical download speeds of 3-25 Mbps with upload speeds of 1-3 Mbps.
Important: You must use a generator or backup battery during power outages or natural disasters.
*Verizon owns the equipment provided with your plan, including the router. Upon termination of your order or service, you must return the Verizon-owned equipment within 30 days or you will incur an unreturned equipment fee of up to $300 per unit of equipment.
**Data usage is subject to Verizon's Customer Agreement.