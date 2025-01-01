Mobile + Home Discount FAQs

No. When you sign up for the Mobile + Home Discount, if you have Fios Home Internet, your mobile and Fios accounts stay separate. Your accounts are linked only for the use of your Mobile + Home Discount:

Linking doesn't affect your accounts (e.g., late payment on one account doesn't affect services or status of the other account).

Your mobile and home internet bills and bill cycles stay separate.

Note: You can link only one mobile and one Fios Home Internet account.