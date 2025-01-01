Mobile + Home Discount FAQs

Mobile + Home Discount rewards you when you have a Verizon standard monthly mobile phone and a home internet plan.
The Mobile + Home Discount gives 3 benefits:
- Monthly savings - Save $15/month every month off your home internet plan.
- Get a perk, on us - Get up to $10/month on an eligible perk (e.g., Apple One, Netflix & Max, etc.) with select internet plans.*
- Mobile + Home priority care - Get priority care, with benefits like faster access to our most experienced Customer Service Representatives.
*Premium Home Internet (5G Home Ultimate, LTE Home Plus, Fios 1 Gig or Fios 2 Gig) plan required. Perk can’t be subject to a promotional offer.