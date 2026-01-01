Wireless Location Based Services

Your wireless device can determine its (and your) physical, geographical location ("Location Information") and can associate Location Information with other data.



Additionally, certain applications, services and programs are capable of accessing, collecting, storing and using Location Information and disclosing Location Information to others.



To limit potential unauthorized access to your Location Information, Verizon mobile phones are preset to E911 only, which will only allow emergency response personnel to locate you if you dial 9-1-1 from your phone. Other wireless devices (such as broadband data cards or devices without a keypad or user interface) may or may not have such limitations and location settings available.