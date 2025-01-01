Xbox All Access with Verizon mobile FAQs

Your 24-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership is delivered directly to your console. Redeem it during initial console setup or later in the Settings app.



To redeem during initial setup:

As you set up your new console, you'll be prompted to redeem the Digital Direct offers that come with it. If you decide not to redeem them, the offers will remain on the console until they're redeemed.

To redeem after setup in Accounts:

Select Settings > Account > Included with this Xbox to see an overview of, and redemption status of, any Digital Direct offers included with your console.

To redeem after setup in My Library:

Press the Xbox button to open the guide, and then select My games & apps > Full Library > Included with this Xbox, to see your offers.

Find out more about redeeming Xbox Game Pass Ultimate digitally.