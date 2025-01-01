Xbox All Access with Verizon mobile FAQs

Verizon partnered with Xbox to offer Verizon customers everything needed to experience next-gen gaming.
|
Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.
Due to inactivity, your session has expired. Please sign in again to continue.
What's Xbox All Access?
Who's eligible to purchase Xbox All Access?
Important: Xbox All Access will no longer be available for purchase through Verizon as of 2/14/25.
If you purchased Xbox All Access before 2/14/25 you'll still receive the full 24 months of Game Pass Ultimate and should face no interruption in your service.
Did Microsoft or Verizon provide the financing for Xbox All Access?
No. Affirm offered financing for Xbox All Access. Payment options through Affirm were subject to an eligibility check and are provided by these lending partners.
You'll receive a monthly reminder from Affirm before your payment for Xbox All Access is due. Payments can be made through your Affirm account.
Were there any fees through Affirm for Xbox All Access?
There were no application fees, no annual fees, no late fees, nor early repayment fees for your Xbox All Access purchase. Late payments may, however, be reported to credit bureaus.
What is Affirm and how does it work?
Affirm is a flexible "buy now, pay later" payment option. Affirm offers customers the ability to pay over time, giving them control, convenience and increased purchasing power.
Visit Affirm Help to learn more.
Was Affirm required for my Xbox All Access purchase?
Yes. Financing through Affirm lets you enjoy Xbox All Access for no upfront cost, a low monthly price and 0% APR for 24 months.*
You can purchase the Xbox Series S console (All Access subscription not included) without using Affirm financing.
*Your rate will be 0% APR, subject to an eligibility check. Your term length will be a 24-month term. For example, a $599.76 purchase would cost $24.99/month, over 24 months, at 0% APR. Applies to eligible purchases only. Estimated payment amount excludes taxes and shipping charged by Verizon. Payment options through Affirm are provided by these lending partners.
Will my credit be impacted when I check my eligibility for financing through Affirm?
How do I make payments to Affirm?
Approved customers will receive a welcome email from Affirm upon completing their Xbox All Access purchase. It will contain a link to set up your account and enroll in the automatic payment program. It is recommended that the automatic payment program be used so that payments are received on or before the due date. Partial payments or late payments to Affirm may hurt your credit score or your chances of getting another loan through Affirm.
For more information, visit Affirm Help.
Where can I view my Affirm balance and payment schedule?
Affirm provides an easy and secure way to view your account information. View your account summary, transaction history and make payments from your desktop or mobile device or by downloading the Affirm app.
Who should I contact if I have questions regarding a loan for an Xbox All Access purchase through Verizon?
What is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and what are its benefits?
After activating Game Pass Ultimate, the expiration date is sooner than expected and it changes monthly. Is this correct?
Yes. Xbox All Access provides month-to-month access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and automatically renews every month, up to 24 months.
What happens to my Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership if I cancel / terminate my Xbox All Access purchase?
To use Xbox Game Pass Ultimate benefits purchased with Xbox All Access, you must activate Game Pass Ultimate before canceling Xbox All Access. Your account will then have access to Game Pass Ultimate benefits for the entire time you've paid, even if the Game Pass Ultimate end date is beyond the date you cancel Xbox All Access.
Important: Xbox All Access will no longer be available for purchase through Verizon as of 2/14/25.
If you purchased Xbox All Access before 2/14/25 you'll still receive the full 24 months of Game Pass Ultimate and should face no interruption in your service.
An Xbox All Access purchase includes 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. So, what happens if I have an existing Xbox Game Pass and / or Xbox Live Gold membership when I purchase a console with Xbox All Access?
If you're already an Xbox Live Gold, Xbox Game Pass for Console, or PC Game Pass member, any days remaining in your membership(s) will be converted to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at a conversion ratio when you redeem the 24-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, and it will be added to your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, up to a maximum of 36 months. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate memberships are limited to 36 months. Prepaid time conversion is final, and ratios are subject to change. Learn more at Xbox Game Pass Ultimate FAQ - Xbox Support.
If you're already an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member, wait until your existing membership has a prepaid balance that is less than 35 months before redeeming the 1-month Ultimate membership through Xbox All Access. You will be able to redeem when you have less than 35 months left on your original Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership.
Important: Xbox All Access will no longer be available for purchase through Verizon as of 2/14/25.
If you purchased Xbox All Access before 2/14/25 you'll still receive the full 24 months of Game Pass Ultimate and should face no interruption in your service.
Note: Once converted to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox Live Gold and other Game Pass memberships cannot be unconverted. Learn more about Xbox Game Pass.
I've purchased Xbox All Access. How do I redeem Xbox Game Pass Ultimate?
Your 24-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership is delivered directly to your console. Redeem it during initial console setup or later in the Settings app.
To redeem during initial setup:
- As you set up your new console, you'll be prompted to redeem the Digital Direct offers that come with it. If you decide not to redeem them, the offers will remain on the console until they're redeemed.
To redeem after setup in Accounts:
- Select Settings > Account > Included with this Xbox to see an overview of, and redemption status of, any Digital Direct offers included with your console.
To redeem after setup in My Library:
- Press the Xbox button to open the guide, and then select My games & apps > Full Library > Included with this Xbox, to see your offers.
Find out more about redeeming Xbox Game Pass Ultimate digitally.
What should I do if I purchased Xbox All Access but don't see an option to redeem Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on my console?
If you do not see an option to redeem your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate through initial setup and/or through the Settings app, please follow these steps:
- Perform a reset of your console in order to be prompted to claim your services.
- When resetting your console, please start by selecting Reset and keep my games & apps.
If the issue remains, contact Verizon Customer Service. A Verizon customer service representative will need to verify your Xbox All Access account, console Serial Number and determine next steps. Once we verify your Xbox All Access account is active, we may require you to perform a full factory reset. For this reason, we recommend you do not download any games until we verify your account.
Does Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership have to go to whoever bought Xbox All Access?
No. Anyone can redeem the membership on the console purchased with Xbox All Access.
Can I return or cancel an Xbox console/bundle purchased with Xbox All Access?
With Xbox All Access, you are purchasing the console and the entire 24-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership from Verizon at the time of purchase. Visit the Verizon Return Policy page for instructions and refund policies. If you have made any payments towards your purchase, you will receive prorated credit for the amount that has been paid to your original purchase source.
If I return my Xbox All Access purchase, do I need to take further action to cancel my monthly payment plan with Affirm? What happens to my Affirm loan for Xbox All Access if I make a return?
If a return is applicable to your purchase, and you return your Xbox All Access purchase, your account will be credited appropriately. If you have already made payments to Affirm for Xbox All Access, you will receive a refund for the amount that has been paid. If no further purchases are made using Affirm for Xbox All Access, your Xbox All Access account will be closed after a period of inactivity, usually 90 days.
Can I cancel my Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership and reduce my payments?
No. The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership is included in the Xbox All Access purchase. You cannot cancel your membership and reduce your monthly payment.
What happens if my console breaks?
The Microsoft Limited Warranty covers the Xbox console for one year (90 days for the controller and accessories), irrespective of the length of your financing term. If your console malfunctions after that one-year period (or your controller or accessories malfunction after 90 days), you would be responsible. Please note, monthly payments must continue to be paid until the remaining balance on your Affirm loan for Xbox All Access is paid in full, even if your Xbox console is not working.
If you have registered your equipment in your Microsoft account, you can easily go to account.microsoft.com and select your device, for easy and user-friendly assistance in warranty and repair matters.
Can I terminate my Xbox All Access earlier than the 24-month contract period?
Your purchase of Xbox All Access is subject to Verizon's return policy. Visit the Verizon Return Policy page for instructions and refund policies.
Who can I contact if I have questions?
Microsoft at https://support.xbox.com/en-US/contact-us:
- Questions about the Xbox All Access program, Xbox console options, subscription services, cloud access, etc.
- The Microsoft Limited Warranty covers the Xbox console for one year (90 days for the console and accessories), irrespective of the length of the financing term. If the console malfunctions after that one-year period (or the controller or accessories malfunction after 90 days), the customer is responsible. Monthly payments will continue until the remaining balance on the Affirm loan for the Xbox All Access is paid in full, even if the Xbox console is not working.
Affirm at www.affirm.com/help:
- More information about the reason, ways to resolve or to appeal a declined or pending Xbox All Access application.
- Questions about the billing and servicing of the account used to purchase Xbox All Access, including payment amounts, automatic payments, payment date changes, address changes, interest rates and fees, upgrade eligibility, etc.
Verizon at Contact Us:
- Questions about the purchase process, deliveries, DHL, scheduling delivery.
- Assistance with return policies and procedures, including console exchanges, shipping instructions, etc.
- Issues completing the Affirm credit application on a desktop, tablet or mobile device.
- Issues activating Game Pass Ultimate on your console.
What are the terms & conditions for this offer?
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscription Terms: Use your active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership to play games on Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles, and Windows 10/11 PC (excludes Windows in S mode and ARM devices), and stream select games (where available) to your supported devices. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC Game Pass, Xbox Live Gold and additional benefits. Note: Joining Xbox Game Pass Ultimate automatically upgrades your existing Xbox Live Gold, Xbox Game Pass (PC or Console), and/or EA Play membership(s) to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at a conversion ratio each based on days remaining. Learn how this works at www.xbox.com/gamepass. Future code redemptions are also subject to a conversion ratio. Conversion ratio subject to change. All conversions to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are final: Once converted, you cannot re-convert your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership back to a previous membership. EA Play subject to terms: www.ea.com/ea-play/terms. Other existing subscriptions may also be subject to conversion. Maximum 36 months of redeemed Xbox Game Pass Ultimate per account at a time, including any converted time from Xbox Live Gold, Xbox Game Pass (PC or Console), and/or EA Play. Game titles, number, features, and availability vary over time, by region and platform. Learn more at www.xbox.com/regions. Notice before purchase of add-ons, DLC, consumables, virtual currency, or subscriptions (sold separately): If your membership terminates or a game is removed from the catalog, you must reactivate your membership or buy the game separately to continue using these items. Requires download(s) (significant storage, broadband, and ISP fees apply) and Microsoft account. May require additional hardware and subscriptions. Age restrictions apply. Online multiplayer between Xbox console generations not supported in some games. Xbox Game Pass discounts are based on Microsoft Store price and are not combinable with other offers and are not redeemable for cash. Discount offers exclude titles within 30 days of launch and are not available with select titles. Number and content of Perks vary by region, platform, and over time, and must be redeemed by stated timeframe. Service, features, and requirements may change or be retired. Subject to the Microsoft Services Agreement (microsoft.com/msa). For PC: App download, Windows update(s), and storage required (xbox.com/pcgamepass). System requirements vary by game; performance scales with higher end systems. See here for Cloud Gaming Terms. Xbox Console Warranty: Xbox Series X|S console is under a 1 year limited hardware warranty (90 days for controller/accessories) regardless of length of payment terms. (Microsoft Limited Hardware Warranty: https://support.microsoft.com/warranty).