How to register the YouTube Premium perk

How to register YouTube Premium



Before you can enjoy your new perk, you'll need to register it.



Don't worry, it only takes a moment.



To get started, look for an action notification.



To register your new subscription, you must create an account or use an existing one.



Set up YouTube Premium by tapping Register.



You'll be redirected to Google.



Follow along with the steps to sign in to your preferred Google account.



You'll be asked to allow Verizon to start, add or remove paid subscriptions to your YouTube account.



Once complete, you're ready to enjoy all of YouTube, YouTube Music and YouTube Kids ad-free.