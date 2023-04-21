Think you’ve been hacked? 3 quick steps to take
Here’s what to do if your computer has been hacked or your email has been compromised, plus how to stop hackers from using your stolen information. Follow these tips to secure your hacked accounts and protect your friends and family from scams.Article review date: 4.21.2023
How to clean your cell phone and keep it germ-free
Here are some to-do’s to help guide your choices for tech-safe cleaners, screen wipes and more to help take good care of your devices.Article review date: 6.25.2021
What to Do if You Lose or Break Your Phone Abroad
Don’t let a lost or damaged phone ruin your vacation. Here’s what you can do to protect your days off (and your phone) and recover if an accident happens.Article review date: 4.6.2021
Lost Your Verizon Phone? Here’s How to Find It
Losing your phone can be expensive or put important information at risk. With Verizon's help, here's how to find a lost phone.Article review date: 2.5.2021
Plus get a discount on your home internet plan when you bundle it with your Verizon mobile phone plan.
Get more out of your Verizon Unlimited plan and save on services and perks ranging from entertainment, protection & productivity, safety, mobile perks, banking and cards.
This content is provided for information purposes only. All information included herein is subject to change without notice.Verizon is not responsible for any direct or indirect damages, arising from or related to use or reliance of the above content.