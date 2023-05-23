Not only do you enjoy great network coverage as a subscriber, you also have access to some pretty cool features and services. Are you looking for Verizon's new myPlan Perks? They are part of our unlimited plans.

You already know that you’re making calls, texting and surfing the web on America’s most reliable 4G LTE and 5G network.1 But you may not know about the many other innovative features that could come in handy if you’re a Verizon customer. Here are 5 that stand out:

1. More than just a messaging app. Of course you can use Verizon Messages to send texts, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. You can also use the app on your Android™ device to send data as a gift, which your friends can redeem instantly or bank for later use. You can also make calls from your tablet if you have Advanced Calling—a free service that enables HD Voice and Simultaneous Voice and Data. The app even lets you send eGift cards from dozens of brands, including Nordstrom and Amazon®, which can then be charged to your Verizon bill. Or you have the option of buying eGift cards on your Android device with the use of a credit card.

2. Enjoy paying the wireless way. Carrier Billing lets you place up to $300 worth of digital goods on your Verizon Wireless account each month, such as apps, song downloads and games. This payment option allows your purchases to be added to your Verizon bill each month, so there’s no need to use your credit card. Just select Verizon Wireless Billing to buy apps at checkout in the Google Play™ Store, Windows® Phone Store and BlackBerry® World™ store. Or buy music online using apps such as Napster. And you don't need to sign up for this service, it's automatically available to all eligible customers.

3. Get smart roadside assistance. A subscription to Verizon Roadside Assistance gives you peace of mind and professional support whenever you're on the move. At the push of a button or a quick call, you’ll have instant access to 24/7 emergency services to keep you safe on the road, day or night. Whether you need a tow, a jumpstart, tire changes, or fuel delivery, help is always within reach. With coverage that follows the driver, not just the vehicle, you can enjoy the confidence of knowing you're protected in any car you're in. Plus, with easy management through your Verizon account, getting back on your way is simpler than ever. If you have questions about your coverage or need help while traveling, expert support is always just a tap away.