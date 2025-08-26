Temporarily suspending your service is sometimes necessary, but it’s never difficult with Verizon. Sometimes customers need to temporarily stop their Verizon wireless service at some point. Perhaps your phone is missing and you want to make sure no one else uses your line. No matter the case, Verizon makes it easy to temporarily suspend your service and then get it turned back on later. Once you are signed in to your My Verizon account, you'll be able to make changes to your service. You can also access your account with the My Verizon Mobile app. We offer 4 suspension types to cover the following situations: (1) a lost or stolen device, (2) military deployment (minimum 90 days & 3 years and 90 days, and outside of Verizon coverage area) under conditions set forth in the Service members Civil Relief Act and various state laws, and (3) Military deployment under 90 days or within Verizon coverage area, and (4) Fixed Wireless Access Home Internet suspension up to 90 days. Each suspension type offers a different maximum suspension period and a different billing arrangement. There's also different treatment of your mobile number if you do not reconnect your service before the maximum suspension period runs.

Service suspension because of a lost or stolen device. If your device is lost or stolen, you may ask that your mobile number be temporarily suspended from service for up to 30 days to prevent unauthorized usage and charges on your account. While suspended, your mobile number will not be able to make or receive calls or access the Verizon wireless data network. Your mobile number also won’t be charged for voice, data or feature subscriptions. But, keep in mind, if you have monthly device payment charges or any recurring subscription charges (e.g. Media Center) associated with the suspended mobile number, they will continue to appear on your bill. If your mobile number is under a two-year contract for service, your upgrade eligibility and contract end dates will automatically be extended for the suspension duration. Device protection coverage and billing, if applicable, will be suspended until your mobile number is reconnected. If you have multi-device protection on your account, it will continue to be billed. Before your 30 days are up, you must reconnect service to the mobile number using the same device or a replacement device. If you don’t reconnect your service by the 30th day, the mobile number will automatically disconnect and you will lose the mobile number. Your bill may be impacted if your mobile number is disconnected. For example, if your mobile number line is under a two-year contract for service, an early termination fee will be assessed or if your mobile number has an active device payment agreement, the remaining balance of that agreement will be due on your next bill. If you have multi-device protection on your account and the mobile number is disconnected, multi-device protection will be removed if the mobile numbers with eligible devices on your account falls below 3. If you haven’t already done so, be sure to file a claim. To start the claim process, visit Asurion.

Military suspension due to deployment. If you or a family member are eligible under either the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act or certain state laws and have received military deployment orders for a period of not less than 90 days to a location that is outside our coverage area, you may ask us to terminate your contract for service and hold your mobile number. To hold your mobile number, we make your mobile number inactive by suspending service to it for a maximum of up to 3 years and 90 days.1 While suspended, your mobile number will not be able to make or receive calls or access the Verizon wireless data network. During the suspension, your mobile number won't be billed any charges, including any charges associated with an active device payment agreement for the inactive mobile number(s). Recurring subscription charges that can be used on any line or by any user on the account (e.g., streaming services like Disney+, Verizon Home Device Protect, etc.) continue to bill during this suspension period unless canceled or deleted. Device protection coverage and billing, if applicable, is suspended until the line of service is reconnected. If you have multi-device protection on your account, billing continues unless all lines are suspended. You may however receive a partial bill for the duration of the month that your mobile number was active prior to suspension for military deployment. This suspension is only available for voice devices. We do not hold mobile numbers for non-voice devices (e.g. mobile hotspot device, tablet, etc.). You must reconnect service to the mobile number before the 3 years and 90 days are up. If you do not reconnect before then, the mobile number will be automatically disconnected and you will lose the mobile number associated with your service and if your mobile number line is under a two-year contract for service, an early termination fee will be assessed or if the mobile number has an active device payment agreement, the remaining balance of that agreement will be due on your next bill. Or, if you don’t need us to hold your mobile number for you, you can disconnect your service immediately without paying an early termination fee. If you have multi-device protection on your account and the mobile number is disconnected, multi-device protection will be removed if the mobile numbers with eligible devices on your account falls below 3.

Mobile number suspension for short term Military deployment If your deployment is for less than 90 days and/or within Verizon coverage area, we can suspend your service and hold your number for up to 90 days. Short term includes: temporary duty assignments, stateside deployments, pre-mobilitation, and boot camp, etc. Similar to lost or stolen device suspension, your mobile number will not be able to make or receive calls or access the Verizon wireless data network. During the suspension, you won't be charged for voice, data or feature subscriptions. Instead, if those charges are normally higher than $10 per month, Verizon will cap your monthly rate at $10. If those rates are normally lower, you'll continue to pay that lower price as your rate. If you have monthly device payment charges or any recurring subscription charges associated with the suspended mobile number, they will also continue to appear on your bill. If the suspended mobile number is under a two-year contract for service, your upgrade eligibility and contract end dates will automatically be extended for the suspension duration. Device protection billing and coverage (if applicable) will also be suspended until the mobile number is reconnected. If you have multi-device protection on your account, it will continue to be billed. You can decide to reconnect service at any time. But, if you don't reconnect service before your 90 days are up, Verizon will automatically reconnect it for you after 90 days. This suspension option is only available once every 12 months.