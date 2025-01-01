Suspend mobile phone service for a lost or stolen phone FAQs

A suspension of your Verizon mobile service is a temporary pause to one or more lines of service on your mobile account (e.g., phone lines, connected device lines, wireless home internet lines).



Suspending is different from cancellation or disconnection.



When you suspend a line of service, you won't be able to:

Make or receive calls or text messages on the Verizon mobile network.

Access the Verizon mobile data network.

We offer 2 types of service suspensions:

Lost or Stolen: If your device is lost or stolen, you can suspend your service temporarily to help protect against unauthorized usage or charges.

Military Deployment: You can suspend your phone service for up to 3 years and 90 days if you, or another user on your account, meet certain eligibility requirements and have been called into military service.

The amount of time your line can be suspended and how you'll be billed varies by type. Use the links above to learn more about each.