Verizon Prepaid plans: Your top questions answered
The longer you stay, the more you save with Verizon Prepaid. Shop for a new phone or bring your own to get started.
Verizon’s No Annual Contract Monthly Plans can be a great way to keep your spending in check—thanks to no overage charges—while giving you access to America’s most awarded network.
Here, we’ve answered your top questions about Verizon prepaid plans:
What is a Verizon prepaid plan?
With No Annual Contract Plans (also known as prepaid) you pay in advance for your service, You can also choose from our monthly plans with no deposits or credit checks. Plus, enjoy up to $15/mo savings after 9 months of service, with loyalty discounts and Auto Pay.
What prepaid plans are available?
You can choose from any of the following prepaid monthly phone plans:
- $35 Talk and Text
- $40 5 GB of high speed data
- $50 15 GB of high speed data and unlimited calling to Mexico and Canada
- $65 Unlimited high speed data with talk, text and data to and from Mexico and Canada
All plans included:
- 5G Nationwide coverage
- Unlimited Talk and Text
- Unlimited Text to over 200 international destinations
- $5/mo savings when you enroll in Auto pay
- Plans $40 and higher are eligible for loyalty discounts
Can I bring my own device to a prepaid plan?
Yes, You can bring a device you already own over to Verizon. Keep the phone you love (and already paid for) and take advantage of Verizon's network.
Do I still need to pay an activation fee?
No. There are no activation fees for prepaid plans when you sign up online.To see more features or find out more about a Verizon prepaid plan, check out the Prepaid Plans FAQ.
Other related terms:Prepaid plans, prepaid phone plans, prepaid cell phone plans, cell phones prepaid, unlimited prepaid phone plan, no annual contract
Plus get a discount on your home internet plan when you bundle it with your Verizon mobile phone plan.
Unlimited data plans
Customize your unlimited plan with perks at a discount.Learn more
Verizon's Loyalty program
Check out the benefits of being a Verizon customer with Verizon Dollars and Verizon Shine.Learn more
Bundle and save
Save on home internet, phone, perks and more. Keep it all together with Verizon.Get started
Verizon Plan Perks
Get more out of your Verizon Unlimited plan and save on perks ranging from
entertainment, protection & productivity, safety, mobile perks, banking and cards.
This content is provided for information purposes only. All information included herein is subject to change without notice.Verizon is not responsible for any direct or indirect damages, arising from or related to use or reliance of the above content.