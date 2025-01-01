College students Unlimited mobile plan discount FAQs

After registering with our discount program, eligible students* can save up to $25 a month on Unlimited Verizon mobile service. Get $10 off (for 1 line) or $25 a month off (for 2 lines) on these plans:
- Currently available plans: Unlimited Ultimate, Unlimited Plus, Unlimited Welcome
- Other plans: One Unlimited for iPhone**, Welcome Unlimited**, 5G Start**, 5G Play More**, 5G Do More**, 5G Get More**, Play More Unlimited**, Do More Unlimited**, Get More Unlimited**, Just Kids**, Go Unlimited**, Beyond Unlimited**, Above Unlimited** purchased on or after 6/18/18
Visit our student discount registration and pricing page to learn more.
Note:
- Prepaid plans, already discounted plans and promotional plans are not eligible for discounts through this program.
- You may also be eligible for our monthly Auto Pay and paper-free billing discount and Mobile + Home Discount.
*For eligible students actively enrolled (including online enrollment) in a US secondary educational institution of higher learning, including undergraduate, graduate, and/or vocational school or institution. Approved verification documents required. Offer good for a max of four (4) years as long as annual eligibility evaluations are met. Discount limited to max of 2 lines. Eligible students must be account owner or account manager; one offer per account. Cannot be combined with most offers.
**No longer available to add to your account.