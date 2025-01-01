Accessibility Resource Center Skip to main content
A special offer for Florida residents 55+

New customers get $20/mo off one line or $30/mo off two lines.
Call 800.256.4646 or find a store near you to redeem.

Find your store

Get the Unlimited Welcome
mobile plan for less in Florida.

$45 /mo

Pricing: Per month on Unlimited Welcome mobile plan. Plus taxes & fees.
With Auto Pay and paper-free billing discount.

Plan details

  • 3-year price lock guarantee
  • 5G
  • Welcome Phone Upgrade
  • Unlimited talk, text & data
  • Mexico & Canada talk, text & data
  • International texting
  • Verizon Family
  • Call Filter spam blocker
  • Home Internet as low as $35/mo
Important Plan Information
Important Broadband Information
55+ Plus FAQs

Let's see if this plan
works for you.

Please make sure to select your birth year, location, the number of lines you need and if you are a new or existing Verizon customer.

Great, looks like you may
be eligible for this plan.

You can choose a new phone or
bring your own to get started.


800.256.4646 or find a store instead.

Great, looks like you may
be eligible for this plan.

Since you're already a customer, just
call 866.749.1036 or visit your local
store and we'll help you switch to
55+ Unlimited.

Find store

The phone you want—fast.
Save time when you order online.

Keep it quick. Get free two-day shipping
or pick up in-store later today.

If it cracks, you’ll be covered
with Wireless Phone Protection.

From fast repairs to speedy replacements,
get the best coverage for your phone.