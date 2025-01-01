I'm a Verizon customer
Add an in-vehicle Wi-Fi hotspot toyour Verizon plan today. Click “Activate now” to get started with Connected Car Wi-Fi. Activate now
I'm not a Verizon customer
Get Verizon Prepaid for your connectedcar. New Verizon customers will have a single-line prepaid account created upon activation. Get a prepaid plan
Powerful in-vehicleWi-Fi at the speed of 4G LTE
Fast and reliable Wi-Fi connectivity.Connect multiple devices. Payment Plan FAQs Prepaid FAQs
Our connected car partners.
Car brands with Verizon Wi-Fi capabilities include: