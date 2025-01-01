Yes. If you need to call the countries listed below from the US, or a 3rd country while traveling outside of the US, call 800-922-0204.

Excluded Countries - International Enabled Lite

Excluded Countries - International Services Enabled Lite Countries Angola Ascension Island Azerbaijan Congo, Dem. Republic of Congo, Republic of Djibouti East Timor Estonia Gambia Guinea Latvia Liberia Lithuania Maldives Mayotte Senegal Sierra Leone St. Helena

You must add this feature to your account if you want to:

Call from the US to any of the countries listed above.

Call countries other than the country you're in while traveling internationally. This feature isn't needed to call the US while you are traveling internationally.



To add International Services Enabled, contact us. Your account must be active for at least 34 days* and must be in good standing to add this feature.



