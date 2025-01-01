Unlimited calling to Mexico &
Canada.
$5/mo per line.
To add this plan, text ‘Global’ to 4004 or
Get plans, rates and dialing
instructions
for the country
you want to call.
$0.05/min.
*When you have a plan with Unlimited talk to the US;
domestic airtime charges apply.
**Remember, all Unlimited and other select domestic plans
include calling to Mexico & Canada.
If you choose not to add an international long
distance plan you'll be
charged pay per minute
rates.
Have questions? We’ve got answers.
What is International Calling while in the US?
While you're in the US, you can make calls to another country using your device.
Can I make international calls from my Verizon mobile device?
Yes. If you need to call the countries listed below from the US, or a 3rd country while traveling outside of the US, call 800-922-0204.
Excluded Countries - International Enabled Lite
|
Countries
|Angola
|Ascension Island
|Azerbaijan
|Congo, Dem. Republic of
|Congo, Republic of
|Djibouti
|East Timor
|Estonia
|Gambia
|Guinea
|Latvia
|Liberia
|Lithuania
|Maldives
|Mayotte
|Senegal
|Sierra Leone
|St. Helena
You must add this feature to your account if you want to:
- Call from the US to any of the countries listed above.
- Call countries other than the country you're in while traveling internationally.
- This feature isn't needed to call the US while you are traveling internationally.
To add International Services Enabled, contact us. Your account must be active for at least 34 days* and must be in good standing to add this feature.
*Contact us if your account has been active for fewer than 34 days.
How do I make an international call when I'm in the US?
How you make an international call when you’re in the US depends on what country you’re calling.
10-digit dialing countries:
- To make an international call to a country that uses 10-digit dialing while in the US, simply enter the 10-digit phone number you want to call.
- Tap the Call button.
Making an international call to countries that don't use 10-digit dialing:
- Dial 011.
- Enter the country code.
- Enter the phone number you want to call.
- Tap the Call button.
Good to know:
- For more information about dialing specific countries, visit our International Calling page.
- For information about placing calls while traveling outside the US, visit our Trip Planner tool.
How do I add an International Calling Plan to my line?
You can add an international long distance plan to your device's line:
- In My Verizon - On your International plan page, choose Add new plan and follow the prompts.
- By sending a text to 4004:
- Global Choice – text the name of your selected country keyword
- Global Calling Plus – text the word "Plus"
- Global Calling – text the word "Global"
Good to know: When you add an International Calling plan, it will replace any existing International Calling plan on your line.