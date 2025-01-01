Stay connected
Have questions? We’ve got answers.
How do I add an international travel plan to my line?
To add an international travel plan* for use in 210+ countries and destinations you can either:
- On your international page in My Verizon, select Add new plan.
- You can add TravelPass by texting the word TRAVEL to 4004.
*TravelPass is automatically added to your line with our Unlimited Plus and Unlimited Welcome plans. TravelPass can't be added to Unlimited Ultimate because Unlimited Ultimate includes international data, talk and text.
How do I get my device ready to use outside the US?
Before you go, make sure your roaming is turned on in your device settings. This allows your device to connect to networks in other countries.
Visit our Device Troubleshooting Assistant to see instructions for your device.
- Enter your device in the search field under Filter (e.g., "Samsung" or "S24", etc.) and choose your device.
- Select Troubleshoot under the device's name on the device tile.
- In the Search Another Issue field, type "Turn data roaming on or off.". Follow the instructions for your device.
How am I charged for using my device when I travel abroad?
How you're charged depends on whether or not you add an international plan to your line for your trip.
Our international plans let you use your phone in more than 210 countries and destinations outside the US:
- TravelPass - Provides unlimited talk, text and data1 in 210+ countries and destinations outside the US for a daily fee. You're only charged for the days that you use your phone abroad:
- $12/day in 210+ countries and destinations
- $6/day in Canada and Mexico2 Good to know: Unlimited data, talk and text in Canada and Mexico are Included with all Unlimited and other select plans.
- Learn more by visiting our TravelPass FAQs.
- $100 International Monthly Plan - Ideal for trips for 9 days or longer. You can choose a 1 month plan or have it renew each month.
- Unlimited data (20 GB of high speed data then unlimited data at 3G speeds).
- Unlimited text messaging.
- 250 minutes.
- Cruise Daily Pass - Stay in touch while on board a cruise. You only pay on days you use your phone at sea.3
- For $20/day per line you get:
- Unlimited data (0.5 GB of high speed data then unlimited data at 3G speeds)
- Unlimited calls to the US4
- Unlimited text
- For $20/day per line you get:
- In-flight Daily Pass - Stay connected on board participating international flights.
- $20/day per line.
- Unlimited 3G data on aircraft that offer the service.
- Where service is available, we'll send you a text on board to add the plan.
- Pay as you go - If you choose not to add TravelPass, $100 International Monthly Plan, or you travel to a country not included in the 210+ countries and destinations, you’ll be charged Pay as you go per minute, per text message and per MB of data used.
- If you have a second number and use both numbers while traveling, charges apply as per the international plan associated with that line
For coverage and pricing details, visit our International Travel page.
Good to know: Some devices may have 2 mobile numbers (e.g., Dual SIM, Second number). If you use both numbers when traveling internationally, charges apply per the international plan associated with each line.
1 You get 5 GB of high-speed data. Afterward, get unlimited data at 3G speeds for the remainder of your TravelPass session.
2 If over 50% of your talk, text or data usage in a 60-day period is in Canada or Mexico, services in those countries may be removed or limited.
3 12 miles or more from land.
4Making calls to countries outside the US incurs the same charges as if you were calling from within the US. You can add an International Calling plan or pay-per-minute rates to call other countries.
Can I use my device while traveling outside the US?
Most smartphones and some tablets can be used when you travel abroad. Use our Trip Planner to find out if your device will work for your trip.
More about
International travel
Service and pricing
Check available services and
pricing by country.
Coverage
See our worldwide service
coverage map for data, voice and
messaging services.
International services support
While in the US: (800) 711-8300
Travelling outside the US: 1 (908) 559-4899
If your device is lost, stolen or broken, or you experience a device issue while you are traveling
outside the US, please use the below
instructions to reach the International Support Team from a landline phone:
- 1. Dial your country’s toll-free number
- 2. Enter your 10-digit mobile number when prompted by the International Hotline
If a toll-free number is not available for the country you are in, please dial (908) 559-4899 (toll charges will apply).