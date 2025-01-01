International Long Distance FAQs

Here's a breakdown of Verizon's International Calling plans to help you choose the best option:

International calling plan details International calling plan Countries, minutes and adding the plan Global Choice Global Choice - $10/line per month: Choose a country and get up to 300 minutes per month to call that country.

Choose from 140 countries.

Enjoy reduced rates after exceeding your allowance to your chosen country, plus discounted calls to 220+ other countries starting at $0.05 per minute.

Make unlimited calls to Mexico and Canada. How to add Global Choice to your line through: The My Verizon app or My Verizon online.

Texting your chosen country’s keyword to 4004. Good to know: Adding Global Choice will replace any existing International Calling plan on your line. Global Calling Plus Global Calling Plus - $15/line per month: Make unlimited calls from the US to landlines in over 60 countries and mobile phones in over 30 countries.

Enjoy discounted calls to 160+ countries.

See all included countries on the Global Calling Plus page. How to add Global Calling Plus to your line through: The My Verizon app or My Verizon online.

Texting PLUS to 4004. Global Calling Global Calling - $5/line per month: Make unlimited calls from the US to Mexico and Canada.

Enjoy discounted calls to 220+ countries.

See all included countries on the Global Calling page. How to add Global Calling to your line through: The My Verizon app or My Verizon online.

Texting Global to 4004.

For more details about finding the best plan for calling a specific country, visit our International Calling page. Enter a country name to get calling and messaging rate options and dialing instructions.



Good to know: