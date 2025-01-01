International Long Distance FAQs

While you're in the US, you can make calls to another country using your device.
What is International Calling while in the US?
What are Verizon’s International Long Distance Calling Plans?
Here's a breakdown of Verizon's International Calling plans to help you choose the best option:
|Global Choice
Global Choice - $10/line per month:
How to add Global Choice to your line through:
Good to know: Adding Global Choice will replace any existing International Calling plan on your line.
|Global Calling Plus
Global Calling Plus - $15/line per month:
How to add Global Calling Plus to your line through:
|Global Calling
Global Calling - $5/line per month:
How to add Global Calling to your line through:
For more details about finding the best plan for calling a specific country, visit our International Calling page. Enter a country name to get calling and messaging rate options and dialing instructions.
Good to know:
- Our Unlimited Ultimate domestic mobile phone plan includes 1 Global Choice country.
- myPlan Unlimited plans provide unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada from the US.
If someone calls me while they're outside the US, will I be billed the international rate?
No, you aren't billed international rates if you're in the US and you receive a call from someone outside the US.
How do I add an International Calling Plan to my line?
You can add an international long distance plan to your device's line:
- In My Verizon - On your International plan page, choose Add new plan and follow the prompts.
- By sending a text to 4004:
- Global Choice – text the name of your selected country keyword
- Global Calling Plus – text the word "Plus"
- Global Calling – text the word "Global"
Good to know: When you add an International Calling plan, it will replace any existing International Calling plan on your line.
How do I block an international phone number?
There are a few ways to block calls from international numbers:
- Block certain international numbers from countries that follow the 10-digit North American numbering plan for free.
- Subscribe to Verizon Family or Usage Controls to block any international number.
- To block all international calls, call 611 and speak to one of our representatives. Calls to Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands, Guam and Northern Marianas are not international.
How do I unblock international calling?
To allow international calls, you can add an international calling plan on the Change Your Plan page in My Verizon.
Can I make international calls from my Verizon mobile device?
Yes. If you need to call the countries listed below from the US, or a 3rd country while traveling outside of the US, call 800-922-0204.
Excluded Countries - International Enabled Lite
Countries
|Angola
|Ascension Island
|Azerbaijan
|Congo, Dem. Republic of
|Congo, Republic of
|Djibouti
|East Timor
|Estonia
|Gambia
|Guinea
|Latvia
|Liberia
|Lithuania
|Maldives
|Mayotte
|Senegal
|Sierra Leone
|St. Helena
You must add this feature to your account if you want to:
- Call from the US to any of the countries listed above.
- Call countries other than the country you're in while traveling internationally.
- This feature isn't needed to call the US while you are traveling internationally.
To add International Services Enabled, contact us. Your account must be active for at least 34 days* and must be in good standing to add this feature.
*Contact us if your account has been active for fewer than 34 days.
How can I get help making international calls from the US?
Get help making international calls from the US, by visiting our International Calling page. You'll also find more information about requirements, rates and coverage.
Visit our International Services page or Trip Planner tool for information about plans and rates while traveling outside the US.
How do I make an international call when I'm in the US?
How you make an international call when you’re in the US depends on what country you’re calling.
10-digit dialing countries:
- To make an international call to a country that uses 10-digit dialing while in the US, simply enter the 10-digit phone number you want to call.
- Tap the Call button.
Making an international call to countries that don't use 10-digit dialing:
- Dial 011.
- Enter the country code.
- Enter the phone number you want to call.
- Tap the Call button.
Good to know:
- For more information about dialing specific countries, visit our International Calling page.
- For information about placing calls while traveling outside the US, visit our Trip Planner tool.
How much does international messaging cost while I'm in the US?
Most mobile phone plans* include unlimited messaging to other countries while you're in the US.
Do I need to sign up for international messaging?
Can I send picture and video messages (multimedia messages) to international destinations from the US?
International multimedia message (MMS) coverage is available for certain countries and mobile operators within those countries.
To check availability by country, go to our International Calling page, and enter a country in the search field. You'll see the multimedia messaging services available for that country.
How do I send an international message?
How you send an international message when you’re in the US depends on what country you’re messaging:
- 10-digit dialing countries use the regular 10-digit dialing pattern.
- Countries that don’t use the 10-digit dialing pattern:
Open your text message app.
- Enter 011 in the To field.
- Enter the country code.
- Enter the phone number you want to text.
For additional information on dialing patterns for specific countries, visit our International Calling page.