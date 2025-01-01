Cruise

Daily Pass $20 /line per day

Smooth sailing, sharing and scrolling

ahead. Keep

in touch and cruise

worry-free with unlimited data*, talk and text.

How it works

You’ll only pay on days you use your phone at

sea.

Text

“CRUISE” to 4004 before or at the start

of your

cruise to

add a daily pass to your line. Or

add it now

via Trip Planner.

Includes

Unlimited data*

Unlimited text *You'll get 0.5GB of high speed data, then unlimited data at 3G speeds for the remainder of the session. To use this data turn WiFi OFF on your device.