Cruise
Daily Pass
$20 /line per day
Smooth sailing, sharing and scrolling
ahead. Keep
in touch and cruise
worry-free with unlimited data*, talk and text.
How it works
You’ll only pay on days you use your phone at
sea.
Text
“CRUISE” to 4004 before or at the start
of your
cruise to
add a daily pass to your line. Or
add it now
via Trip Planner.
Includes
- Unlimited data*
- Unlimited minutes to the US
- Unlimited text
- *You'll get 0.5GB of high speed data, then unlimited data at 3G speeds for the remainder of the session. To use this data turn WiFi OFF on your device.
In-flight
Daily Pass
$20 /line per day
Now the sky has no limits, so you can
stay
connected.
How it works
If you’re onboard a participating international
flight,
you’ll
automatically receive a welcome text.
Reply
with “FLIGHT”
to add a daily pass to your
line.
Includes
- Unlimited data
- Talk for $1.99/min, when available
- $0.50 sent texts, $0.05 received texts
Prefer to pay as you go?
If you choose not to add a Daily Pass to your
plan,
you’ll be charged Pay as You Go rates for
talk and text.*
Pay As You Go rates
- Call for $1.99 /minute
- $0.50 sent texts
- $0.05 received texts
Here’s more information on our Cruise Daily Pass
What is Cruise Daily Pass?
Cruise Daily Pass lets your phone stay connected when you're at sea.1 You can access:
- Unlimited data2
- Unlimited incoming/outgoing calls to the US3
- Unlimited texts
112 miles or more from land.
20.5 GB of high speed unlimited data, then unlimited data at 3G speeds for the remainder of the session. To use the data turn WiFi Off on your device.
3Making calls to countries outside the US incur the same charges as if you were calling from within the US. You can add an International Calling plan or pay-per-minute rates to call other countries.
How much does Cruise Daily Pass cost?
Cruise Daily Pass provides a 24-hour session for $20 per line. Changes only apply on the days you use service onboard a cruise ship.
If I use the full 0.5 GB/day high speed allowance, can I get more?
Cruise Daily Pass gives you high speed data for the first 0.5 GB/day. After that:
- You have unlimited data at 3G speeds for the remainder of your 24-hour Cruise Daily Pass session.
- We send you a text offering an additional 0.5 GB of high-speed data to use in the same 24-hour session for $10. You can buy an additional 0.5 GB of high-speed data multiple times during a single 24-hour session.
Is the Cruise Daily Pass available on all cruise ships?
Verizon's Cruise Daily Pass is available on select cruise lines. You can find a list of cruise lines you'll be able to use the daily pass on above. Click the Review details button under the Cruise Daily Pass section and then click the link within "See if service is available on your cruise line."
Here’s more information on our In-flight Daily Pass
What is In-flight Daily Pass?
In-flight Daily Pass allows you stay connected when you're flying internationally*. With Verizon's in-flight Daily Pass, browse the web, use apps and check your email.
*Available while in the air on international flights that offer In-flight Daily Pass service.
How much does In-flight Daily Pass Cost?
In-flight Daily Pass gives you unlimited in-flight data for just $20/day per line.*
*Available while you're in the air on international flights that offer In-flight Daily Pass service.
International
services support
While in the US: 800-711-8300
Traveling outside the US: 908-559-4899
If your device is lost, stolen or broken, or
you experience a device issue while you’re traveling outside the US,
please use these
instructions to reach the International Support Team from a landline phone:
- Dial the toll-free number for the country you are visiting. Find the toll-free number
- Enter your 10-digit mobile number when prompted by the International Hotline
If a toll-free number is not available for the country you’re in, please dial
908-559-4899
(toll charges will apply).