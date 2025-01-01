Cruise Daily Pass and In-flight Daily Pass FAQs

Your 24-hour Cruise Daily Pass session is activated — and you are charged — when you do any of the following aboard your cruise ship:

Make or answer a phone call.

Send a text.

Use data. Includes background data (e.g., software updates, app refreshes and syncing, social media notifications, etc.). WiFi must be turned off.

Good to know: If you don't want a session started by background data, you can turn off cellular data on your phone.