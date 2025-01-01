Cruise Daily Pass and In-flight Daily Pass FAQs

Cruise Daily Pass lets your phone stay connected when you're at sea.1 You can access:
- Unlimited data2
- Unlimited incoming/outgoing calls to the US3
- Unlimited texts
112 miles or more from land.
20.5 GB of high speed unlimited data, then unlimited data at 3G speeds for the remainder of the session. To use the data turn WiFi Off on your device.
3Making calls to countries outside the US incur the same charges as if you were calling from within the US. You can add an International Calling plan or pay-per-minute rates to call other countries.