Get one Verizon ID in the My Verizon app

How to set up One Verizon ID.



Did you know your Mobile and Home accounts can share the same sign in credentials?

With one Verizon ID, there's no need to remember multiple User IDs and passwords.



Just open the My Verizon app and sign in with your Mobile credentials.



Tap the Mobile tab.



Scroll down and look for the option to Link Mobile & Fios user IDs.



If you already have sign in credentials for your Home account, tap Yes.



Enter your Home User ID and password to confirm your existing Home account credentials.



Once complete, you're all set.



Now that you're using one Verizon ID, you can access both Mobile and Home accounts directly within the My Verizon app.



You can also enable one Verizon ID from your computer.



Go to verizon.com and sign in to your My Verizon account.



Use the My Verizon mobile navigation to get started.



Look for "one Verizon ID".



Click Combine and follow along with the steps to confirm your Home credentials and enable one Verizon ID.