Get one Verizon ID in the My Verizon app

Two accounts. One login. Get one Verizon ID to sign in to your Mobile and Home accounts.

It's quick and easy.

  • Sign in to the My Verizon app.
  • Tap the Mobile tab.
  • Scroll down to Link Mobile & Fios user IDs.
  • Enter your Home User ID and password to confirm.
  • You're all set.

You now have one Verizon ID and can view your Home and Mobile account information in the My Verizon app.

